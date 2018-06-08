Expand Shinnecock Hills: Where Is It, How To Play, Club History

US Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets – Pre Tournament – Updates after each round

Brooks Koepka 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet –The defending champion has been quiet for most of the season as he comes back from injury. But he now seems to be finding form perfectly for the challenge of Shinnecock Hills – 11th at The Players Championship and 2nd at Fort Worth Invitational – his incredible ball striking gives his putting stroke the best chance to claim victory.

Alex Noren 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – I have always felt that the Swede’s best chance of a Major could be a US Open. He is super-consistent with his irons and has a magical short game. 17th in the world he continues to be underrated, I think this is an excellent price for someone who has had four top 3 finishes this year already.

Webb Simpson 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 2012 US Open Champion is having a fabulous season with five top 5s including a win at The Players Championship. He has the solid (and sometimes unspectacular) game that should be perfect to claim his second Major championship.

Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman is having his best season since 2014, five top 10s including a last gasp victory at the Houston Open to make the US Masters. He is someone who should enjoy Shinnecock Hills where he played his first US Open back in 2004 and missed the cut by a single shot following solid rounds of 74 and 72.

Tyrrell Hatton 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – His form has dipped the past month after three early top 10s. Is a superb player on links courses and Shinnecock Hills should play similar to that test. Has shown over the past 24 months that he is capable of having a really big win.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck! 18+ Terms and Conditions apply