We take a look at what course hosts the US Open next year...
Where Is The US Open In 2019?
The US Open takes place at Shinnecock Hills this year in Long Island New York.
It is the fifth time Shinnecock has hosted the tournament after having it in 1896, 1986, 1995 and 2004.
Next year, the US Open will return to Pebble Beach in Monterrey Peninsula, California for the second time this decade.
Pebble last hosted in 2010 when Graeme McDowell won his first and only major to date by a stroke from Gregory Havret.
It was a classic US Open test with firm greens and G-Mac’s total of level par was enough for victory.
The big-name trio of Tiger Woods, Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson were all within three strokes of the lead.
Dustin Johnson held the 54-hole lead and shot an 82 in the final round which included a triple on the 2nd and a double on the 3rd.
Pebble Beach has hosted five times in total – in 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000 and 2010. It will host its 6th US Open next year and it’s 7th in 2027.
Tiger Woods won his first US Open in 2000 at Pebble Beach by a record margin of 15 strokes. It was the 100th playing of the tournament and was famed for its tribute to defending champion Payne Stewart who had died in October 1999.
Players lined up and hit balls from the 18th hole into the Pacific Ocean to commemorate him.
1992’s Pebble Beach champion was Tom Kite who won his first and only major championship by two strokes over Jeff Sluman.
Tom Watson won the 1982 championship at Pebble Beach where he famously chipped in on the 17th hole on Sunday and pipped Jack Nicklaus by two strokes.
10 years earlier, Nicklaus won his third US Open title by three strokes in what was Pebble Beach’s first ever major championship.
