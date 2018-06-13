Find out who is leading the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills
US Open Leaderboard 2018
Find out who is leading the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills. If you have come to the page via an AMP page click on the full URL above
US Open Leaderboard 2018:
Shinnecock Hills hosts the US Open for this fifth time this year, having hosted the tournament in 1896, 1986, 1995 and 2004.
It was one of the five founding USGA clubs and has the oldest clubhouse in the country.
Retief Goosen won the tournament in the last playing at Shinnecock, beating Phil Mickelson by two strokes.
It was one of Mickelson’s six US Open runner-up finishes.
Goosen holed out sensationally during the week to win his second US Open after victory at the 2001 playing at Southern Hills.
Surprisingly, Goosen hasn’t been invited back to Shinnecock this year despite winning there last time out.
The South African received a special exemption into the 2016 US Open at Oakmont and that is probably why he isn’t playing this week – just seven men have received more than one special exemption.
Ernie Els and Jim Furyk have both been given special exemptions for this year.
World number one Dustin Johnson, who regained the top spot in the rankings with victory at the St Jude Classic last week, is bookies’ favourite for the tournament.
DJ won the title in 2016 at Oakmont and comes into the week fresh off of his 18th PGA Tour title.
Other players highly fancied include Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka also comes to Shinnecock as one of the favourites. Koepka won his first major last year at Erin Hills by a margin of four strokes.
The American is looking to become the first player since Curtis Strange to successfully defend the US Open in 1989.
For all the latest US Open news, keep checking the Golf Monthly website and follow us on social media