US Open Leaderboard 2018:

Retief Goosen won the tournament in the last playing at Shinnecock, beating Phil Mickelson by two strokes.

It was one of Mickelson’s six US Open runner-up finishes.

Goosen holed out sensationally during the week to win his second US Open after victory at the 2001 playing at Southern Hills.

Surprisingly, Goosen hasn’t been invited back to Shinnecock this year despite winning there last time out.

The South African received a special exemption into the 2016 US Open at Oakmont and that is probably why he isn’t playing this week – just seven men have received more than one special exemption.

Ernie Els and Jim Furyk have both been given special exemptions for this year.

World number one Dustin Johnson, who regained the top spot in the rankings with victory at the St Jude Classic last week, is bookies’ favourite for the tournament.

DJ won the title in 2016 at Oakmont and comes into the week fresh off of his 18th PGA Tour title.

Other players highly fancied include Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka also comes to Shinnecock as one of the favourites. Koepka won his first major last year at Erin Hills by a margin of four strokes.

The American is looking to become the first player since Curtis Strange to successfully defend the US Open in 1989.

