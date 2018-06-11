Here we take a look at the prize money on offer for the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills

US Open Prize Money 2018

Last year’s US Open prize fund was the biggest ever seen in golf and this year is set to be no different, keeping the tournament as the richest in golf.

In 2017 the purse was a massive $12m, $2m more than the previous year.

Brooks Koepka won a massive $2.16m with victory at Erin Hills.

Related: US Open betting tips 2018

The tournament trumps the purses in the other majors – The Masters purse this year was $11m, The Open’s was $10.25m last year and the USPGA’s was $10.5m.

The US Open purse was $6.25m last time the tournament was at Shinnecock Hills in 2004. Winner Retief Goosen took home $1.125m.

That was only two years after Tiger Woods won the first ever $1m winner’s cheque. Just 16 years on that figure has doubled.

This year’s prize purse hasn’t been revealed yet, but here at Golf Monthly we have made a list of the player’s who might be in contention.

Here is a look at how the purse was broken down last year:

US Open Prize Money – 2017

1. $2,160,000

2. $1,296,000

3. $804,023

4. $563,642

5. $469,460

6. $416,263

7. $375,278

8. $336,106

9. $304,188

10. $279,403

11. $254,981

12. $235,757

13. $219,677

14. $202,751

15. $188,243

16. $176,153

17. $166,481

18. $156,809

19. $147,137

20. $137,464

21. $129,122

22. $120,780

23. $112,680

24. $105,184

25. $98,655

26. $93,094

27. $88,862

28. $85,114

29. $81,487

30. $77,860

31. $74,233

32. $70,606

33. $66,979

34. $63,715

35. $61,055

36. $58,395

37. $55,856

38. $53,438

39. $51,020

40. $48,602

41. $46,184

42. $43,766

43. $41,348

44. $38,930

45. $36,512

46. $34,336

47. $32,159

48. $30,104

49. $28,895

50. $27,686

51. $26,961

52. $26,356

53. $25,872

54. $25,631

55. $25,389

56. $25,147

57. $24,905

58. $24,663

59. $24,422

60. $24,180

61. $23,938

62. $23,696

63. $23,454

64. $23,213

65. $22,971

66. $22,729

Those who missed the cut each earned $4,000.

The 2018 US Open gets underway on Thursday 14th June.

For all the latest US Open news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels