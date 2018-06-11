Here we take a look at the prize money on offer for the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills
US Open Prize Money 2018
Last year’s US Open prize fund was the biggest ever seen in golf and this year is set to be no different, keeping the tournament as the richest in golf.
In 2017 the purse was a massive $12m, $2m more than the previous year.
Brooks Koepka won a massive $2.16m with victory at Erin Hills.
The tournament trumps the purses in the other majors – The Masters purse this year was $11m, The Open’s was $10.25m last year and the USPGA’s was $10.5m.
The US Open purse was $6.25m last time the tournament was at Shinnecock Hills in 2004. Winner Retief Goosen took home $1.125m.
That was only two years after Tiger Woods won the first ever $1m winner’s cheque. Just 16 years on that figure has doubled.
This year’s prize purse hasn’t been revealed yet, but here at Golf Monthly we have made a list of the player’s who might be in contention.
Here is a look at how the purse was broken down last year:
US Open Prize Money – 2017
- 1. $2,160,000
- 2. $1,296,000
- 3. $804,023
- 4. $563,642
- 5. $469,460
- 6. $416,263
- 7. $375,278
- 8. $336,106
- 9. $304,188
- 10. $279,403
- 11. $254,981
- 12. $235,757
- 13. $219,677
- 14. $202,751
- 15. $188,243
- 16. $176,153
- 17. $166,481
- 18. $156,809
- 19. $147,137
- 20. $137,464
- 21. $129,122
- 22. $120,780
- 23. $112,680
- 24. $105,184
- 25. $98,655
- 26. $93,094
- 27. $88,862
- 28. $85,114
- 29. $81,487
- 30. $77,860
- 31. $74,233
- 32. $70,606
- 33. $66,979
- 34. $63,715
- 35. $61,055
- 36. $58,395
- 37. $55,856
- 38. $53,438
- 39. $51,020
- 40. $48,602
- 41. $46,184
- 42. $43,766
- 43. $41,348
- 44. $38,930
- 45. $36,512
- 46. $34,336
- 47. $32,159
- 48. $30,104
- 49. $28,895
- 50. $27,686
- 51. $26,961
- 52. $26,356
- 53. $25,872
- 54. $25,631
- 55. $25,389
- 56. $25,147
- 57. $24,905
- 58. $24,663
- 59. $24,422
- 60. $24,180
- 61. $23,938
- 62. $23,696
- 63. $23,454
- 64. $23,213
- 65. $22,971
- 66. $22,729
Those who missed the cut each earned $4,000.
The 2018 US Open gets underway on Thursday 14th June.
