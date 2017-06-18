US Open Round 3 Highlights

All the best moments from the third round at Erin Hills
Check out all the best action and shots from the third round at Erin Hills
Expand 2017 US Open Tee Times
2017 US Open Tee Times
Brian Harman and Justin Thomas will be the…
Expand How To Watch The US Open Without Sky Sports
How To Watch The US Open Without Sky Sports
Sky Sports will be showing live TV coverage…
Expand US Open Golf Betting Tips – Updated Post Round Three
US Open Golf Betting Tips – Updated Post Round Three
Who will survive the toughest test of the…