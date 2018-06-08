Tiger Woods plays with world numbers one and two Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson whilst McIlroy plays with Spieth and Mickelson
US Open Tee Times 2018: Rounds 1 And 2
First and second round tee times have been released for the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills.
As always with the US Open, there are some funky groupings like the trio of world numbers one and two Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson with Tiger Woods. They’re off at 6.47pm on Thursday from the 1st tee and then 1.02pm on Friday from the 10th.
Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, the current three players with a shot at the career grand slam, are grouped together and begin their quest for the trophy at 1.02pm on Thursday off the 10th tee and 6.47pm on Friday off the 1st.
Phil Mickelson, who has finished runner-up at the US Open six times, is the only man who can complete the grand slam at Shinnecock.
The Spanish trio of Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello go out at 6.14pm on Thursday and 12.29pm on Friday.
They’ll be followed out on both days by another European grouping – Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Alexander Noren.
It is also worth mentioning that Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston is playing with Daniel Berger, nice one USGA.
US Open Tee Times 2018: Rounds 1 And 2 – All times UK BST
Thursday 1st tee/Friday 10th tee
11:45am/5.30pm – Harold Varner, TBD, Matthieu Pavon
11.56am/5.41pm – Michael Putnam, Scott Gregory, Will Zalatoris
12.07pm/5.52pm – Brendan Steele, Chesson Hadley, (a) Harry Ellis
12.18pm/6.03pm – Jhonattan Vegas, Dylan Frittelli, (a) Doug Ghim
12.29pm/6.14pm – Louis Oosthuizen, Jimmy Walker, Justin Rose
12.40pm/6.25pm – Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka
12.51pm/6.36pm – Tyrrell Hatton Danny Willett, Ian Poulter
1.02pm/6.47pm – Kevin Chappell, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Berger
1.13pm/6.58pm – Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
1.24pm/7.09pm – Thorbjorn Olesen, Shubhankar Sharma, Patrick Rodgers
1.35pm/7.20pm – Lanto Griffin, Tom Lewis, (a) Jacob Bergeron
1.46pm/7.31pm – (a) Kristoffer Reitan, (a) Luis Gagne, Cole Miller
1.57pm/7.42pm – Mickey DeMorat, (a) Tyler Strafaci, Calum Hill
Thursday 10th tee/Friday 1st tee
11.45am/5.30pm – Scott Stallings, Sebastian Munoz, Matthew Southgate
11.56am/5.41pm – Trey Mullinax, (a) Matt Parziale, Jason Scrivener
12.07pm/5.52pm – David Bransdon, Eric Axley, Tyler Duncan
12.18pm/6.03pm – (a) Garrett Rank, Mackenzie Hughes, Aaron Baddeley
12.29pm/6.14pm – Alexander Levy, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
12.40pm/6.25pm – Paul Casey, Satoshi Kodaira, Branden Grace
12.51pm/6.36pm – Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed
1.02pm/6.47pm – Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson
1.13pm/6.58pm – Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler
1.24pm/7.02pm – Charles Howell III, Bill Haas, Charley Hoffman
1.35pm/7.20pm – Sungjae Im, Russell Knox, Matthew Wallace
1.46pm/7.31pm – (a) Shintaro Ban, Sung Joon Park, Timothy Wilkinson
1.57pm/7.42pm – Dylan Meyer, Sulman Raza, Chris Naegel
Thursday 1st tee/Friday 10th tee
5.30pm/11.45am – Sam Burns, Brian Gay, Dean Burmester
5.41pm/11.56am – TBD; (a) Chun An Yu, Wenchong Liang
5.52pm/12.07pm – Russell Henley, Aaron Wise, Peter Uihlein
6.03pm/12.18pm – Tony Finau, Luke List, Gary Woodland
6.14pm/12.29pm – Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello
6.25pm/12.40pm – Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari, Alexander Noren
6.36pm/12.51pm – Cameron Smith, Kyle Stanley, Pat Perez
6.47pm/1.02pm – Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods
6.58pm/1.13pm – Haotong Li, Si Woo Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
7.09pm/1.24pm – Jason Dufner, (a) Braden Thornberry, Brandt Snedeker
7.20pm/1.35pm – TBD, (a) Ryan Lumsden, James Morrison
7.31pm/1.46pm – Cameron Wilson, (a) Will Grimmer, (a) Philip Barbaree
7.42pm/1.57pm – (a) Rhett Rasmussen, Michael Hebert, Michael Block
Thursday 10th tee/Friday 1st tee
5.30pm/1.15pm – Matthew Jones, Ryan Fox, Shota Akiyoshi
5.41pm/11.56am – Paul Waring, (a) Theo Humphrey, TBD
5.52pm/12.05pm – Richy Werenski, Roberto Castro, Ollie Schniederjans
6.03pm/12.18pm – (a) Noah Goodwin, Richie Ramsay, Kenny Perry
6.14pm/12.29pm – Keegan Bradley, TBD, Xander Schauffele
6.25pm/12.40pm – Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson, Graeme McDowell
6.36pm/12.51pm – Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk
6.47pm/1.02pm – Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer
6.58pm/1.13pm – Kevin Kisner, Ross Fisher, Adam Hadwin
7.09pm/1.24pm – Shane Lowry, TBD, Chez Reavie
7.20pm/1.35pm – Lucas Herbert, Brian Stuard, (a) Stewart Hagestad
7.31pm/1.46pm – (a) Franklin Huang, Sebastian Vazquez, Michael Miller
7.42pm/1.57pm – Christopher Babcock, (a) Timothy Wiseman, David Gazzolo
