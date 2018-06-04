Here we take a look at how and when you can tune in to the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills

US Open TV Coverage 2018

The year’s second major is just around the corner with the US Open at Shinnecock Hills in Long Island, New York taking place between 14th-17th June.

Shinnecock hosts for the first time since 2004 and this year’s tournament is set to rake in huge TV numbers with Tiger Woods playing in his first US Open since 2015.

It also marks 10 years since Woods last won a major when he beat Rocco Mediate at Torrey Pines in the 2008 playing.

Brooks Koepka won the 2017 tournament at Erin Hills for his first major title.

As always, Sky Sports will have thorough TV coverage, with all four days broadcast live.

They will have main coverage in the evenings and featured groups in the early afternoons.

As well as all four tournament days covered, they will also have a pre-tournament ‘On the range’ show.

The BBC will also be covering the US Open via radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live. Timings to be announced soon.