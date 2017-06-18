The weather forecast will play a vital role in how the Erin Hills course plays and what the scoring will be like in the 117th US Open. This time round, a very mixed forecast could be challenging.
US Open Weather Forecast
The weather is always an important factor in majors, and will significantly affect the player’s experience of how the course plays and scores this week at the US Open.
The weather on Saturday was better than expected with the conditions for scoring perfect, and the players sure enjoyed them. However the conditions on Sunday should be tougher…
Sunday
The weather looks set to be dry on Sunday, but the wind looks like it might be up. If the expected 16mph winds do come in then that will start to have an effect on the players and the course and make the Erin Hills course tougher still. Who will be left hanging on come Sunday night?