The weather forecast will play a vital role in how the Erin Hills course plays and what the scoring will be like in the 117th US Open. This time round, a very mixed forecast could be challenging.

US Open Weather Forecast

The weather is always an important factor in majors, and will significantly affect the player’s experience of how the course plays and scores this week at the US Open.

The weather on Saturday was better than expected with the conditions for scoring perfect, and the players sure enjoyed them. However the conditions on Sunday should be tougher…

Related: Erin Hills hole by hole guide