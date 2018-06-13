The weather forecast will play a vital role in how Shinnecock Hills plays and what the scoring will be like

US Open Weather Forecast

The weather is always an important factor in majors, and will significantly affect the player’s experience of how the course plays and scores this week at the US Open.

Shinnecock Hills is about as linsky as it gets in America with wind usually playing a factor.

Last time the US Open was held at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, hot weather and winds burnt the course out and workers had to water the 7th green during play on Sunday after it became near-impossible to stop a ball on.

How is it looking this week?

Overall it looks good with no rain forecast during the four tournament days and winds looking easier than they could have been.

Wednesday

Heavy rain is forecast for the day so this could have huge impacts on scoring for the week. It has been dry so far pre-tournament but the course will be significantly softer for Thursday. Winds around 11mph from the SSW.

Thursday

Thursday will be the hottest day during the tournament with temperatures at 26 celsius, this means the course could dry out quickly and will play especially firm and fast for the afternoon starters. The rough will be thick and juicy from Wednesday’s rain. Winds will be around 15mph from the West.