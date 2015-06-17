Check out the US Open weather forecast ahead of the second Major of the year at Chambers Bay in Washington

Below, you can check out the US Open weather forecast ahead of the second Major of the year at Chambers Bay in Washington.

Many of the pre-tournament comments have focused on the conditioning of the course, namely the hard and fast nature of the layout.

But what impact will the weather have? See The Weather Network‘s US Open forecast, below:

*UPDATED WEEKEND FORECAST*

Saturday: A dry and fine day with lengthy spells of sunshine and little in the way of cloud. Generally light winds and feeling warm with a max temperatures into the afternoon around 22C.

Sunday: A much cloudier day than Saturday, but it should remain dry and there will be some breaks in the cloud at times. A warm and humid day with temperatures reaching highs of around 24C.

US Open weather forecast, as of June 16



It’s looking largely dry and fine for much of the US Open this week as a ridge of high pressure will extend across the Pacific Northwest.

Thursday: A largely dry day with variable amounts of cloud and spells of sunshine. Just the small chance of an isolated shower popping up during the afternoon. A gentle westerly breeze with a maximum temperature of 22C.

Friday: A fairly cloudy morning with a scattering of showers, some of these locally heavy, but the showers should become less frequent into the afternoon with more in the way of sunshine. Gentle to moderate westerly winds. A cooler day with daytime highs of 20C.

Saturday: It will be a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine, largely clear blues skies and little in the way of cloud. Feeling warmer than on Friday with generally light winds. A max temperature of 22C.

Sunday: Perhaps fairly cloudy to start, but the cloud should thin and break into the afternoon to allow some sunny spells to develop. A warm and humid day with gentle westerly winds. A high temperature of 25C.

For a more detailed US Open weather forecast from the Weather Network, click here.

