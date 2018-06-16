The two-time major winner was heavily critical of the course

Zach Johnson: They’ve Lost The Golf Course

The US Open this year at Shinnecock Hills has been brutal already, and Saturday is looking even more difficult.

It is becoming reminiscent to the controversial 2004 tournament where conditions were heavily criticised and the greens had to be watered between groups on the final day.

Two-time major winner Zach Johnson, speaking to Sky Sports’ Sarah Stirk, was brutally honest in his post-round interview, saying that the USGA had “lost the golf course”.

WATCH: Phil Mickelson purposely hits moving ball during US Open 3rd round

“I said it in 2004, that weekend before and that Monday through Friday was one of the best venues I’ve ever stepped foot on and I would say the same this week.

Johnson said he feels for the membership, some of whom he knows, and the fans for the carnage they are watching.

He also said he feels for the USGA.

“You’ve got to err on the side of conservative and that wasn’t done today.”