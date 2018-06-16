The two-time major winner was heavily critical of the course
Zach Johnson: They’ve Lost The Golf Course
The US Open this year at Shinnecock Hills has been brutal already, and Saturday is looking even more difficult.
It is becoming reminiscent to the controversial 2004 tournament where conditions were heavily criticised and the greens had to be watered between groups on the final day.
Two-time major winner Zach Johnson, speaking to Sky Sports’ Sarah Stirk, was brutally honest in his post-round interview, saying that the USGA had “lost the golf course”.
WATCH: Phil Mickelson purposely hits moving ball during US Open 3rd round
“I said it in 2004, that weekend before and that Monday through Friday was one of the best venues I’ve ever stepped foot on and I would say the same this week.
Johnson said he feels for the membership, some of whom he knows, and the fans for the carnage they are watching.
He also said he feels for the USGA.
“You’ve got to err on the side of conservative and that wasn’t done today.”
WATCH: Phil Mickelson Hits Moving Ball At US Open
Lefty had a truly bizarre moment during round
US Open Leaderboard 2018
Find out who is leading the US Open…
Inside Tiger Woods’ Yacht
Take a look inside the stunning $20m superyacht…
US Open Quiz 2018
Test your knowledge of the US Open with…
Johnson shot 72 to take him to +8 for the tournament.
Butch Harmon said in the Sky Sports commentary box, “I don’t agree with it, I don’t agree with the USGA the way they set it up.
“This is not fair, I don’t care about how hard it is just make it fair that it rewards good shots and you can play the darn thing.”
Related: Is Shinnecock Hills unfair?
Sky’s Rich Beem reporting from the course whilst on air said ‘the greens have gone past the brown stage and are now in the blue stage’.
Dustin Johnson’s ball was later oscillating on the 5th green.
At the time of writing, Dustin Johnson is +4 for the day, level for the tournament, and no players are under par.
This is just another controversy after Phil Mickelson ran and putted a moving ball on the 13th green.
He was given a two stroke penalty and later admitted to knowing the rule and breaching it to gain an advantage on the hole.
For all the latest US Open news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels