US Open Pictures

A picture can tell a thousand words right?

Here at Golf Monthly we want to bring you closer to the US Open with only the best images from this year’s US Open and those gone before.

 

  • June 7, 2016 7:56 am

With the 116th US Open at Oakmont fast approaching we take a photographic look-back at the drama of Chambers Bay 2015 to get you in the mood

  • June 6, 2016 9:25 pm

This year marks the classic Pennsylvania track's 9th US Open - more than any other course. Here we look back at the eight previous winners at Oakmont

Gallery: last 10 winners of the US Open

  • June 6, 2016 1:19 pm

Gallery: last 10 winners of the US Open Jordan Spieth secured back-to-back Major Championships with his victory at Chambers Bay, where Dustin Johnson missed a three-footer on the 72nd green…

Jason Day

  • June 22, 2015 12:53 am

2015 US Open final round pictures Jason Day was one of leaders going into the final round and the Aussie who had been dealing with some vertigo throughout the tournament…

U.S. Open - Final Round

  • June 16, 2014 12:59 am

Some images from the final round of the 114th US Open at Pinehurst, where Martin Kaymer strolled to victory

Martin Kaymer

  • June 15, 2014 10:11 am

Some images of the third's day's play in the US Open at Pinehurst. Martin Kaymer takes a three-shot lead into the final round

US Open

  • June 13, 2014 11:54 pm

Some images from the second day's play in the US Open at Pinehurst. Martin Kaymer takes a commanding lead into the third round

Martin Kaymer

  • June 13, 2014 11:37 am

We take a look at some images from the first round of the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst, where Martin Kaymer leads

US Open Preview Day 3

  • June 12, 2014 12:39 pm

Golf Monthly take a look at the third 2014 US Open practice day at Pinehurst No. 2.

  • June 11, 2014 6:31 pm

Adam Scott signs autographs for fans during the second practice day prior to the US Open. Photography: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Jordan Spieth hits an approach shot during a practice round…

U.S. Open - Preview Day 1

  • June 10, 2014 1:15 pm

Golf Monthly takes a look at the first preview day from the US Open 2014, which takes places at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course this year.