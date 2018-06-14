Golf Monthly takes a look at the last 10 winners of the US Open
US Open Pictures
2016 US Open: Final Round Gallery
Pictures from a gripping final day at Oakmont
Gallery: Oakmont US Open 2007
Re-live the 2007 US Open at Oakmont in pictures
US Open: Chambers Bay 2015 in pictures
With the 116th US Open at Oakmont fast approaching we take a photographic look-back at the drama of Chambers Bay 2015 to get you in the mood
US Open: previous winners at Oakmont
This year marks the classic Pennsylvania track's 9th US Open - more than any other course. Here we look back at the eight previous winners at Oakmont
Gallery: last 10 winners of the US Open
Gallery: last 10 winners of the US Open Jordan Spieth secured back-to-back Major Championships with his victory at Chambers Bay, where Dustin Johnson missed a three-footer on the 72nd green…
2015 US Open final round pictures
2015 US Open final round pictures Jason Day was one of leaders going into the final round and the Aussie who had been dealing with some vertigo throughout the tournament…
Gallery: US Open Round 1
The best of the US Open first round
Gallery: US Open practice rounds
Players have been preparing for the US Open at Chambers Bay
4 reasons for recent European success in the US Open
We put forward four possible reasons for European success in the US Open of late
US Open celebrations – the moment of triumph
Join us as we look back on some great US Open celebrations of the last 25 years
Martin Kaymer – dominant 2014 US Open win
Join us on a photographic look-back at Martin Kaymer's 2014 US Open win
Martin Kaymer: 2014 US Open champion
We take a look at Martin Kaymer's final-round performance in the 114th US Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina
US Open final-round gallery
Some images from the final round of the 114th US Open at Pinehurst, where Martin Kaymer strolled to victory
US Open round 3 gallery
Some images of the third's day's play in the US Open at Pinehurst. Martin Kaymer takes a three-shot lead into the final round
US Open round two gallery
Some images from the second day's play in the US Open at Pinehurst. Martin Kaymer takes a commanding lead into the third round
US Open round one gallery
We take a look at some images from the first round of the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst, where Martin Kaymer leads
US Open 2014: Preview Day 3
Golf Monthly take a look at the third 2014 US Open practice day at Pinehurst No. 2.
US Open 2014: Preview Day 2
Adam Scott signs autographs for fans during the second practice day prior to the US Open. Photography: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Jordan Spieth hits an approach shot during a practice round…
US Open 2014: Preview Day 1
Golf Monthly takes a look at the first preview day from the US Open 2014, which takes places at Pinehurst's No. 2 Course this year.