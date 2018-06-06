Golf Monthly takes a look at the last ten winners of the US Open, from Tiger Woods to Brooks Koepka.

US Open 2018: Last Ten Winners

With the US Open kicking off later this month at Shinnecock Hills, we take a look at the past 10 winners of the US Open. We start with Tiger Woods and his incredible win at Torrey Pines over Rocco Mediate

2008: Runner-up Rocco Mediate stands with 2008 US Open winner Tiger Woods after their sudden- death playoff at Torrey Pines. Photography: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

2009: Lucas Glover was an unlikely US Open winner at Bethpage Black in 2009. Photography: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

2010; Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell celebrates a par at the closing hole to win the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Photography: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

2011: 1964 US Open winner Ken Venturi poses with Rory McIlroy after the Ulsterman’s eight-stroke victory at Congressional Country Club in 2011. Photography: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

2012: Webb Simpson produced a fine closing round to secure US Open victory at San Francisco’s Olympic Club in 2012. Photography: David Cannon/Getty Images



2013: In 2013, Justin Rose became the first English US Open winner since Tony Jacklin in 1970. Photography: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

2014: Martin Kaymer took the title with an eight-shot victory over Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton. Photography: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

2015: Jordan Spieth shoots a final round 69 to win the 2015 US Open at Chambers Bay by one stroke. Dustin Johnson three-putted the final green to hand him victory. It was his second consecutive Major title. Photography: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

2016: Dustin Johnson celebrates winning the 2016 US Open at Oakmont. A final round 69 earned him a three-stroke victory which would have been four had it not been the retrospective penalty stroke given to him for an infraction on the fifth green. Photography: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

2017: Brooks Koepka blew the field away in 2017 US Open at Erin Hills. Rounds of 67, 70, 68, and 67 gave him a score of -16 which was four better than Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama.

