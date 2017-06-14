At the US Open 2017 in Erin Hills Golf Course, Wisconsin, the winner will be earning a record-high prize purse.
The US Open 2017 prize purse is going to be the biggest ever
Anybody with hopes of winning the US Open will be practising that bit harder on the ranges and practice greens at this news: the player who can successfully triumph over his rivals at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin late this week will be lucky enough to claim a record-high prize purse.
The winner of the second major of the year will be taking home a massive $2.16 million of the $12 million total prize purse. Both amounts are record-highs for any golf tournament.
7 US Open Controversies
A look at seven U.S. Open controversies from…
US Open Golf Betting Tips
Who will survive the toughest test of the…
US Open tee times
Golf Monthly gives you the full Oakmont line-up…
The previous record-high paycheque was taken home by Sergio Garcia as he came out on top at The Masters in April. There, he enjoyed a $1.98 million bump in his bank balance, out of the $11 million total prize purse.
Dustin Johnson, defending champion, bagged $1.8 million of the $10 million prize purse as he triumphed at last year’s US Open at the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.
The American won last year’s US Open despite controversy over a penalty stroke during the final round.
The breakdown of this year’s record $12 million prize purse hasn’t been revealed yet, but here at Golf Monthly we have made a list of the player’s who might be in contention.
And, we have also got a roundup of the outsiders who might cause on upset as the tournament starts in a couple of days.
Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are favourites to prevent Johnson from retaining the US Open, but, to make sure you keep up with all the action, make sure you stay tuned if you are a Sky Sports customer. And, you can even stay caught up if you do not have a contract with Sky.
What do you make of the record-high prize purse? Is it too much money? Let us know on our social media channels.