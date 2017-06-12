The 2017 US Open will be held in Erin, Wisconsin at Erin Hills between June 15-18
Where Is The US Open 2017?
The 117th US Open is the second major of the year and it will be held at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin for the first time in its 23-year history. It’s situated in the south east of the state that borders Illinois in the south and Minnesota and Iowa to the west.
The US Open 2017 will see the likes of Rory McIlroy and defending champion Dustin Johnson attempting to write their names into the history books alongside famous names such as Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.
The favourites for the US Open 2017 are Dustin Johnson (11/2), Jordan Spieth (9/1), and Rory McIlroy (10/1).
Erin Hills will be the sixth public course to host the US Open — with Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, and Torrey Pines before it — and is expected to attract 350,000 spectators.
Aside from Erin Hills, Wisconsin is also home to three-time USPGA Championship venue Whistling Straits, just north of Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Jason Day won the USPGA Championship at Whistling Straits in 2015.
Not too far from Whistling Straights is another beautiful course: Milwaukee Country Club. On the Milwaukee River, Milwaukee C.C. presents a much hillier challenges than Erin Hills or Whistling Straits.
If you’re considering being one of those 350,000 spectators, there’s plenty to do in Wisconsin when the US Open is finished and a winner has been crowned.
Wisconsin is a state teeming with natural beauty. The northeastern state is full of stunning lakes, national parks, and botanical gardens. For sports and culture fans, there’s also Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, and the famous Rick Wilcox Magic Theatre.