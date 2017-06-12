The 2017 US Open will be held in Erin, Wisconsin at Erin Hills between June 15-18

Where Is The US Open 2017?

The 117th US Open is the second major of the year and it will be held at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin for the first time in its 23-year history. It’s situated in the south east of the state that borders Illinois in the south and Minnesota and Iowa to the west.

The US Open 2017 will see the likes of Rory McIlroy and defending champion Dustin Johnson attempting to write their names into the history books alongside famous names such as Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.

The favourites for the US Open 2017 are Dustin Johnson (11/2), Jordan Spieth (9/1), and Rory McIlroy (10/1).

Erin Hills will be the sixth public course to host the US Open — with Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, and Torrey Pines before it — and is expected to attract 350,000 spectators.

