Are PXG Golf Clubs Worth The Money?

Parsons Xtreme Golf were founded in 2014 by Bob Parsons, an American billionaire with an estimated net worth of $2.6bn.

Parsons claimed to have spent around $350,000 a year on golf equipment and was unsatisfied with it, so started his own company.

He initially employed Ping’s Senior Product Designer Mike Nicolette as well as Ping’s Director of Engineering Brad Schweigert and gave them no time or financial constraints.

The mission was simple – make the best clubs possible.

Since then, they’ve signed up Tour Players like Charl Schwartzel, Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Lydia Ko, Christie Kerr, James Hahn and Ryan Moore.

James Hahn was the first Tour Professional to win with PXG clubs at the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship and a number of other ‘PXG Troops’ have lifted trophies since, including Pat Perez who won twice on the PGA Tour last season.

The lack of financial constraints at PXG mean that the clubs are premium priced. For example a driver costs around £900 and a set or irons can be around £2500+.

So – are PXG golf clubs worth the money?

Golf Monthly Technical Editor Joel Tadman went for a PXG custom fitting recently and was fit for the company’s 0811X driver and 0311 irons.

Joel went through an in-depth fitting with PXG Master Fitter Matt Straughan and described it as “the best fitting I’ve ever had.”

Watch the video at the top of the page to see the fitting and Joel’s verdict.

Would you spend that much on a set of golf clubs? Let us know your thoughts on the Golf Monthly social channels.