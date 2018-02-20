Callaway Epic Sub Zero v Rogue Sub Zero Driver Test

The Callaway Rogue is an addition to its premium driver range for 2018 alongside the popular Epic model, launched last year.

This was an intriguing decision that no doubt left Epic owners wondering where they stood. We were also keen to find out if the new Rogue does in fact outperform Epic like Callaway say it should.

For this test, we hit Sub Zero versions both the drivers in exactly the same spec, weight setting, shaft and using the same Titleist Pro V1 golf balls. We hit 10 shots with each and deleted the two worst and one best to leave seven counting shots in each data set.

Before we talk about the performance, let’s cover off the looks. In our opinion, the Rogue Sub Zero driver is a marginal improvement in that the Speed Step crown is smaller and therefore less visually imposing.

Rogue also feels firmer, more solid and powerful, like less energy is lost in the collision between clubface and ball, especially on off-centre hits.

The Rogue Sub Zero, for a low spin option, is surprisingly forgiving, to the point that technical editor Joel Tadman has put it in the bag for 2018. You can see his full 14-club line up here.

The performance data from our GC2 launch monitor did show that Rogue offers a little bit more than Epic. The biggest observation was a big jump of 3mph in ball speed, and although it launched a little lower, perhaps because the heavy weight option in Rogue is 2g heavier, carry distance increase by three yards.

You’ll see our two longest shots were hit with the Rogue and that carry distances were generally higher with Rogue compared to Epic.

The fact it feels so stable across the face perhaps makes you feel like you can go at the ball a bit harder. We weren’t able to measure clubhead speed on this occasion, but it would be an interesting test.

In summary, if you have an Epic SZ driver you probably don’t need to be rushing to upgrade to Epic, although there’s no question that Rogue SZ is an overall more efficient clubhead that will deliver more distance and consistency on a variety of strikes for the faster swinging golfer.