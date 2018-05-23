How To Adjust Your Woods
In this video we look at how you can make the most of the adjustable technology available in modern day drivers
How To Adjust Your Woods
Modern day drivers come in all different shapes and sizes and most of the ones we see on the market today have a plethora of different options available thanks to their adjustability.
But how do you adjust them to get that perfect fit for you?
Well, firstly we recommend you work with a fitter to find your perfect set up, but here are the basics…
Loft
Most drivers come with differing loft availabilities these days. No longer are they simply 9, 10, 10.5, or 11 degrees – one driver head can have numerous different lofts.
By unscrewing the shaft you’ll have 1 degree (or similar) increments in loft so if you’re launching it a little low you can increase the loft and vice versa.
Lie
Also in the hosel there are different lie options. This is something a bit more complicated than the loft so it really is best to seek some help from a fitter.
Getting the lie angle correct is crucial because it really will affect where you hit the ball on the face. The right lie angle should help you strike it centrally more often and will also help you be more accurate.
If you have had your iron lie angle fitted for you, don’t just naturally assume that your optimum lie angle will be the same with the driver because it’s a different length shaft and setup position.
Spin characteristics
There are some modern day drivers that allow you to alter the spin characteristics of the clubhead.
It is related to clubhead speed but also technique too.
The way certain players deliver the club may produce high spin numbers whilst other players may produce low spin numbers. Getting this wrong will really affect the distance you hit it. A launch monitor will be able to help you here.
By moving the weight forward you will bring the centre of gravity forward and therefore reduce the spin.
Move the weight back and the spin will go up. The further the weight goes back, the MOI increases and the clubhead’s forgiveness.
Shot shape
Some drivers are available in draw bias options, whilst others allow you to adjust weights to help encourage a draw or a fade.
Adjusting the shot shape can really help you hit more fairways. For example, if you struggle with a hook, putting the driver into a fade bias will reduce your misses to the left.
