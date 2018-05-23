How To Adjust Your Woods

Modern day drivers come in all different shapes and sizes and most of the ones we see on the market today have a plethora of different options available thanks to their adjustability.

But how do you adjust them to get that perfect fit for you?

Well, firstly we recommend you work with a fitter to find your perfect set up, but here are the basics…

Loft

Most drivers come with differing loft availabilities these days. No longer are they simply 9, 10, 10.5, or 11 degrees – one driver head can have numerous different lofts.

By unscrewing the shaft you’ll have 1 degree (or similar) increments in loft so if you’re launching it a little low you can increase the loft and vice versa.

Lie

Also in the hosel there are different lie options. This is something a bit more complicated than the loft so it really is best to seek some help from a fitter.

Getting the lie angle correct is crucial because it really will affect where you hit the ball on the face. The right lie angle should help you strike it centrally more often and will also help you be more accurate.

If you have had your iron lie angle fitted for you, don’t just naturally assume that your optimum lie angle will be the same with the driver because it’s a different length shaft and setup position.