How To Build A Golf Club

In this short video, we take a fascinating look at how a golf club is made.

We head on board the Titleist Tour Truck to see one of the new Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges being made.

Watch the video to see how the shaft is cut, the grip is applied and the head is glued on. We even get ‘Golf Monthly’ stamped onto the head.

The club is then taken to the grinder for the finishing touches.