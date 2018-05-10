Inside The Titleist Tour Truck

The Titleist Tour Truck goes from event-to-event and has everything on there a professional golfer could ever possibly need. It does 25 European Tour events each year and provides all the support to Titleist and FootJoy players.

When you enter the Titleist Tour Truck you’ll see the seating area cabin section where staff members and managers can have meetings.

The main cabin area is also where shoes are stored in the cupboards above. We saw lots of boxes of the new FootJoy Tour-S shoes which the truck has to keep in every size as players will be wanting to try them out.

Turn left, you’ll find the soft-goods section which houses all the golf balls, gloves, caps, waterproofs etc.

Titleist is the #1 ball in golf and an awful lot of Tour Pros use the Pro V1 or Pro V1x. Each players gets 3-4 dozen Pro V’s per week on Tour and the truck houses a remarkable 450 dozen.

The workshop is on the right when you come into the truck and that is where all of the clubs, shafts, grips and mechanical equipment are stored.

The left side of the workshop is where all the irons and wedges are kept and the drawers have every loft, grind and bounce option thinkable in the new Vokey Design SM7 wedges.

Check out Scott Hend’s custom-built SM7 wedge we saw, featuring two weight ports in the back of the head and a massively shaved-off heel:

It’s also where all of the iron shafts are kept. Dynamic Gold is by far the number one iron shaft on Tour but there are shafts from all of the other brands too.

Grips too. GolfPride Tour Velvet is still the number one grip on Tour but the truck has a whole host of different options. It even has special grips for players who use unique ones, including Jordan Spieth’s Super Stroke ones:

The wedge stamping machine:

The right side of the workshop is where all of the metalwoods are stored as well as the Scotty Cameron putters.

The drawers are full of Titleist’s 917 metalwoods as well as all of the different graphite driver, fairway and hybrid shafts on offer.

Then we come to the Scotty Cameron section which houses some incredible grips and headcovers. We also saw some really cool Tour-only putters.

Watch the video at the top of the page for our full tour.