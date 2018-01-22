Titleist Vokey SM7 Grinds Explained

F Grind: Full sole designed primarily for full swings and square face shots. For that reason, F is the only grind available in the 46º-52º models. The 54°/56° F Grind is the most played sand wedge on the PGA Tour.

S Grind: Design based on feedback from Steve Stricker, the S is best for square faced shots with a touch more versatility than the F Grind. Simple mechanics are best with this wedge.

M Grind: Bob Vokey’s favourite, the M grind is designed for players that like to rotate the club face open and shut to manufacture shots around the green.

NEW D Grind: The player’s high bounce wedge, the new D Grind offers high measured bounce with the crescent shape of the M Grind for shot making versatility.

K Grind: The highest bounce wedge in the lineup, the K Grind is the ultimate bunker club and the most forgiving wedge in the lineup for all shots.

L Grind: The L Grind features a narrow crescent shape allowing maximum green side versatility, but it is the least forgiving wedge in the lineup.