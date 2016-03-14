Everyone knows that Lithium batteries for electric trolleys are more expensive than lead acid batteries. With golf being an expensive enough game as it is, this reason alone can be enough to sway golfers in opting for the cheaper option.

But if you look at the decision long terms, shelling out a few extra pounds initially will save you hundreds of pounds in the long run. In this video, we speak to two giants of the electric trolley industry about the benefits of lithium batteries over lead acid and find out why you should choose a lithium battery for your trolley. David Wells is the chairman of Motocaddy while David Catford is the CEO of Powakaddy, and together they lead the way in golf trolley sales and innovation.

Motocaddy has recently launched a unique pricing strategy, alongside the launch of the new S1 and S3 Pro electric trolleys, whereby the price of its lithium batteries has reduced by £50. This is to encourage golfers to make the switch, although the video above highlights plenty more reasons why golfers should do away with lead acid batteries for good.

Lithium batteries can last up to five times as long as lead acid batteries, which means you’ll have to replaces them far fewer times than you would a lead acid. They’re also much smaller and lighter than lead acid batteries, which means no more injured backs transporting them from your trolley to the car boot. Some also don’t even need fiddly wires to connect to your trolley, like the Plug ‘N’ Play lithium batteries on the latest FW range from PowaKaddy.

In addition, lithium batteries take much less time to fully charge – nearly half the time of a lead acid battery. As if the reasons mentioned weren’t enough to change your mind, be assured that lithium batteries last a long longer. In fact, Motocaddy’s latest lithium batteries come with a whopping five-year guarantee.

There are also some helpful tips from the two Davids in how to look after your lithium battery so it lasts as long as possible. You’re welcome!