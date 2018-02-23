Sergio Garcia Golf Swing Analysis

Sergio Garcia has consistently been one of the game’s finest ball strikers over the past 20 years.

The Spaniard has amassed 33 professional victories to date, including 10 PGA Tour titles and 14 European Tour crowns.

As well as those victories, Garcia has played on eight European Ryder Cup teams.

Garcia’s finest moment to date came last year at Augusta when he beat Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters.

It was his first ever major victory in his 74th attempt.

In the video above, we take a look at the Spaniard’s unique golf swing, one that can’t be taught but works phenomenally well.

As well as being one of the world’s most consistent ball strikers, Garcia also creates a huge amount of power with his action.

So what is it that Garcia does so well in his swing?

The 2017 Masters Champion gets into that characteristic ‘laid off‘ position at the top of his backswing, and from there he drives the club down and inside in what is his trademark move – creating a great deal of lag and power.

As Garcia reaches the top of his backswing, you can see that he does a number of impressive things.

His clubface is perfectly neutral and his left wrist is flat, these elements help his ball striking be both pure and accurate.

He has over 90 degrees of shoulder rotation showing just how well his upper body is working

His lower body is working great too, as you can see he has around 45 degrees of hip turn and he has retained his right knee flex for a strong and stable base.

Now we’ll look at his impact position.

As you can see from the image above, Sergio has retained his posture perfectly and keeps his sternum over the ball through impact, this allows him to make perfect contacts more often than not.

His left shoulder is higher the the right to allow the ideal upward angle of attack through impact. He sweeps the ball off the top of the tee for a high, launch low spin drive. Ideal!

His weight also moves from right to left and you can see his hands are perfectly matched up in line with the ball, delivering the sweetest of strikes.

For full analysis, watch the video at the top of the page.