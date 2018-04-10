WATCH: Patrick Reed Interview Atop Empire State Building

Reed on what it means to him to win The Masters: “It means so much to me. Just growing up as a kid, I think every golfer growing up was always, you know, on the putting green as a child thinking about, well this putt is to win the green jacket.

“This putt is to win the Masters or I have to get this up and down to you to win. And you know, to dream about and to think about growing up and then to actually be able to accomplish it yesterday, it’s just such a surreal moment.

It really hasn’t really set in fully yet.

“You know, yeah, I can’t wait for it to actually set in, because to be able just go back and reflect on the week, and just just kind of think about all the company that I’m able to join the Brotherhood of Masters champions, to be a part of.