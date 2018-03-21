WATCH: Rory McIlroy Targeting Career Grand Slam At The Masters

Rory McIlroy heads into this year’s Masters looking to wrap up a career grand slam in his fourth attempt.

Here, the four-time major winner speaks about why he’s excited for Augusta in two weeks:

Related: Rory McIlroy finds top gear to win Arnold Palmer Invitational

“Anytime you get a win is very satisfying, but to do in that style, with that leaderboard, at that golf course, in the position that I’ve been in the past year or so. I guess it was validation of all the work I put in in the off season.

“I’ve been telling everyone for a while that my game is close and I just hadn’t quite been able to translate what I’ve been seeing in practice into tournament play. Thankfuly last week it all came together for me, just at the right time as well I guess.

Related:Rory McIlroy What’s in the bag?

“This will be the fourth time that I go back to Augusta and try to complete the career grand slam, which is a great position to be in. I relish the opportunity. If I’m able to do it one day I’ll go down in one of the most elite clubs ever, not just in golf but probably in sport.

“I know that it’s an important tournament for me. I love The Masters, I love Augusta, I love spending time there, I love playing the golf course. It’s the one golf course I’d play for the rest of my life and be very happy not to play anywhere else.

Related: See the new putter Rory McIlroy used to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational

“So I love it, I love the place, I love everything about it. I haven’t won there quite yet quite yet but I feel with how my game is and where my mind is at – I think it won’t be too long.”

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full interview.

Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram