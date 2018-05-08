Banish Your Slice With These Golf Drills

A fade or slice will take precious yards off your drives, so fixing any bad moves, like an over-the-top swing, is highly recommended.

While many golfers look at their arm movements when addressing an out-to-in slice swing, more often than not the problems start from the ground, as PGA Professional Dan Whittaker explains in this video.

Rather than splashing out on a draw-bias driver, take a closer look at your lower body movements and where your weight is moving.

Try to keep your right heel grounded for longer in your downswing, which stops your weight tipping forward onto your toes. With a better weight balance you’ll then be able to swing on plane for better accuracy and generate more power consistently.