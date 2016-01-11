Decode Your Divots

We all take divots when we play but how many of us look closely at what they are telling us about our games and how we swing the golf club? Your divots will hold clues as to how the club is working through impact and there are three types of divot that I am going to highlight in this piece and to look out for as you compete on the course.

1) Heel deep. If the heel is deeper than the toe, the club will have a tendency to close through impact and you’ll miss approach shots left creating a gentle hook.

2) Even divots. This is what we are looking for where the divot is an even depth from heel-to-toe and it points straight at the target. This is textbook.

3) Toe deep. If the toe is deeper than the heel, the clubface will be opening a fraction as it strikes the ground through impact and you will lose shots to the right with a gentle slice.

If your divots are either toe to heel deep, your first port of call is to check your address position. Take care over your body alignment and set an athletic posture with your weight over the balls of your feet (not on your heels or toes). In the ideal position, the butt of the club should be a hand’s width from your thigh. If you feel like you are in a strong, athletic address position but your divots are still not good, it is time to get your clubs checked. If the lie angles of your irons are not right, heel or toe deep divots are the evidence. Speak to your local PGA professional to make sure your irons are the percet spec for your game.

Tip by: Andrew Reynolds Head Professional, Royal Cinque Ports GC, Kent