How To Rotate Your Hips For More Power

Many amateur golfers suffer from a reverse pelvic tilt that causes their legs to collapse and their upper body to lean towards target as they reach the top of the backswing. The result is an ugly reverse pivot that causes slices and weak strikes.

The correct hip rotation described in this video creates space between the right hip’s start position and where it ends up at the top of your backswing.

Follow Dan Whittaker’s tips and get this part of your swing right and you’ll be able to powerfully shift your weight back towards the target through impact.