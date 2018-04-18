Stability Drills For More Powerful Golf Swings

Good footwork is essential for power, accuracy and longer golf drives. At address, your weight should be on the balls of your feet – so not too far forward where your calf muscles are tense and not sat back on your heels.

As Dan Whittaker explains in the video above, if your weight is in the wrong position, your hips will not be able to work as they should. So at address feel your weight on the balls of your feet and then, as you turn to the top of your backswing feel your weight shift into your right heel.

A great drill is to hit shots with your right foot drawn back a fraction at address. This will help activate your hip rotation and give you a great feel for how your weight moves into your right heel at the top of the backswing.