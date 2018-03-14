WATCH: Tiger Woods Short Game Practice Routine

Footage courtesy of ESPN

Tiger Woods tees it up this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill after a very strong start to 2018 on the golf course.

The 14-time major winner has already had a T23, 12th and T2nd finish in his first four PGA Tour events since having a fourth back surgery last year.

His driving distance and swing speed numbers have been impressive so far this year but the real standout has been his short game and putting.

Last week at the Valspar Championship, Woods missed out on a playoff by a single stroke and his scrambling and putting were razor sharp throughout the week.

He has now played enough rounds to rank in the PGA Tour’s 2018 season statistics, and they’re very decent for a golfer who has barely played in the last year.

He ranks 21st in Strokes Gained: Around The Green at +.375 and 23rd in Strokes Gained: Putting at +.541.

He is 2nd in One Putt Percentage with 45.24% and is yet to miss a putt from inside 3ft from 136 attempts – that ranks 1st on the PGA Tour.

Notice in the video how he creates a gate with tees to ensure he strikes the putter out of the middle every time, this drill is a big help for when he’s faced with those short putts out on the course.

You can also see just how still he keeps his head.

The video shows him practising his bunker play and he’ll be disappointed with his statistic of just 42.86% of sand saves made. This will surely improve throughout the season.

His scrambling stats are high at 72.09% which ranks 10th on Tour.