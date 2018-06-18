WATCH: Brooks Koepka US Open Winner’s Interview

Expand Did the USGA go too far? US Open 2018 Verdict

Koepka’s winner’s interview transcript:

“It’s incredible. I looked at all these names a million times, it felt like, last year, just looking at everybody. To have my name on there twice is pretty incredible, and to go back to back is even more extraordinary. It feels so special. I’m truly honored to go back to back.”

What was the key for you?

“I felt like I made those clutch eight- to 10-footers that you need to make to kind of keep the ball, keep the momentum going. And I felt like, you know, we didn’t drive it that great, but you can make up so much with a hot putter, and I feel like that’s kind of what I was doing. Starting with the great bogey I made at 11, I think that was big because, from where we were, I want to say I would have taken double when we were in jail. You can’t miss it there. To make that big of a mistake, you just want to walk away with bogey. Luckily, that putt went in, and that built some momentum coming down the stretch and made me feel a little bit better with the putter.”

“I mean, I always feel like I’m overlooked. I could care less. It doesn’t bug me. I just kind of keep doing what I’m doing, keep plugging away, kind of hide behind closed doors sometimes, which is nice, kind of the way I’d like to keep it. Sometimes it’s kind of impossible. But I enjoy — I’ve got my group of friends. Some of them are here this week. It’s special. This really is, to have everyone here this time because last time no one saw me win it. Nobody was here. To have my family and friends here this week is really special.”

And to win on such a different course?

“Yeah, I think — I mean, completely different, to be honest with you. I think this whole thing of everyone said Erin Hills was set up for me. It was set up for a lot of guys that bomb the ball. I just happened to play a little bit better that week. This week is just back to a typical U.S. Open, where 1 over par wins the golf tournament. It’s just a lot of grinding. But I couldn’t be happier with the way I played.”