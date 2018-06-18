Expand Did the USGA go too far? US Open 2018 Verdict

Fleetwood quotes:

“It was a good one. It was a great one. I mean, yeah, so many positives, so many great things. Had a chance to shoot in a 62. And at the end of the day, I got within one of winning, when I was so far back at the start of the day. So it’s been a great day. It’s easy to look at it and think I was one shy, and you can be disappointed. But there’s so many positives to look at and so much that you can take from it and learn from it. Again, it’s another Major where I’ve ended up sort of up there at the end of the day. Majors in tournaments are 72 holes. So it doesn’t matter how you kind of do it. If you end up there at the end of the week, it’s a positive.

“Well, I’ve not won a Major, and I’ve not played in a Ryder Cup, so they’re not reality yet, but hopefully I’ll get there. In golf, all of us that play, that’s where our dreams and ambitions are. We want to win Majors. A lot of us want to be world No. 1, and there’s certain tournaments we want to win. And it’s been that way since you decide to kind of play the game full-time, whenever that point is when you grow up. It’s always there, and that’s what we work towards. I think it’s nice as a golfer to have that hard work start paying off and getting yourself up there. And hopefully, for me, this is just stages that I’m going through to eventually end up winning Majors.”