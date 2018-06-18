WATCH: Patrick Reed US Open Interview
Hear from Masters champion Patrick Reed after his 4th place finish
Hear from Masters champion Patrick Reed after his 4th place finish
WATCH: Patrick Reed US Open Interview
Patrick Reed continued his superb run in the majors with a 4th place finish at the US Open.
Reed won the Masters in April, was 4th at Shinnecock and also came T2nd at the USPGA Championship.
The American began the final round with five birdies in his first seven holes but then slowed down to shoot a round of 68 (two under par).
He finished at +4, three behind Brooks Koepka. It moves him back up to 11th in the world rankings.
Did you know all of these facts about…
Check out Koepka's US Open winning WITB
Did the USGA go too far? US Open…
DJ couldn't contain his emotions on the ninth…
Patrick Reed’s US Open interview quotes:
“Of course it’s disappointing, but at the same time — you know, I mean, finish second, tied for second at PGA last year, won Augusta, then I think I’ll finish in the top five here. Honestly, I have no clue where I am right now. Just say a top ten finish. To finish in the top ten three of the last — my last three Majors, and to have a chance to really win all three of them and to close one off, it means a lot. Of course, Grand Slam would have been nice. But, you know, I mean, honestly, to me, that was really the last thing on my mind. It was go out, play some solid golf, try to post a number and see if you can get the job done. I had a chance. I definitely had a chance. Just too many missed putts, and at the end of the day, just needed to hit the ball a little closer.”