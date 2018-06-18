WATCH: Patrick Reed US Open Interview

Patrick Reed continued his superb run in the majors with a 4th place finish at the US Open.

Reed won the Masters in April, was 4th at Shinnecock and also came T2nd at the USPGA Championship.

The American began the final round with five birdies in his first seven holes but then slowed down to shoot a round of 68 (two under par).

He finished at +4, three behind Brooks Koepka. It moves him back up to 11th in the world rankings.