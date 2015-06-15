Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag? Part 2

Irons: Titleist 714 CB (5&6), Titleist 714 MB (7-9)

“I use the CB head in the 5 and 6-iron. The reasons for that is they are the two longest irons I carry. I like the look of the irons first and foremost but there is a little extra help in the longish irons. They hit it slightly higher than my lower irons. From there I blend into the MB irons. I use Project X PXi 7.0 shafts. I used Dynamic Gold x100 shaft for many years but I moved into this shaft because I reduced the weight in the shaft very slightly and gained extra height and because of that the ball was stopping a little quicker.”

Read Part 1 of Ian Poulter What’s In The Bag

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 48˚, 52˚, 56˚ & 63˚

“A couple of years ago I went to into a four wedge system from a three wedge system. I used to use a 48˚, 54˚ and 60˚. What I have been able to do now is tighten those gaps down, that’s the scoring part of the golf game. I’ve always liked a fairly straight leading edge. So I have always asked the guys to take a bit off the curve on the front edge. We lightly touch it on a grinding machine to straighten that leading edge. I do that on the 52˚, 56˚ and 63˚.”

Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 2

“It has taken me a while to get into this putter. I’ve always loved his putters and admired his workmanship but moving to Titleist for the 2015 season I really wanted to try and get this in the bag so I worked really hard. It’s a very clean looking head. I have actually put a bit of weight in the top of the shaft. It’s not something that was done in the factory. I felt when I received the putter and was testing it, it was fractionally heavier than the putter I was previously using. So I tried to counteract that by putting a bit of weight in the other end of the shaft and it lightens up the swing weight slightly.”

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1X 2015

“I’ve been a Pro V1x guy for a long time. I have never used a Pro V1 in a tournament so I don’t know, I’ve always used an x. The spin rates have been good, the feel around the greens has improved this year. The numbers I feel match my game and what it is I want out of a golf ball. There is a tiny sound difference when you putt [using the 2015 version of the Pro V1x] which is good. The fact that it is softer, it dampens the sound slightly.”