Download the Golf Monthly Media Pack
Golf-Monthly.co.uk offers the complete solution when advertising your business to over 1million potential customers every month.
Please give us a call on one of the below numbers to discuss the various options we have available
Advertising:
Head of Sport : Matthew Johnston
email: matthew.johnston@ti-media.com
telephone: 07801 930735
Account Executive: Chris O’Hagan
email: chris.ohagan@ti-media.com
telephone: 07984 591790
Syndication:
Syndication: Lucy Cox
Tel: 020 3148 5483
Email: lucy.cox@ti-media.com