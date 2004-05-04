Enniscrone GC

If you’re looking for a course which befits the hidden gem epithet, then look no further than the magnificent links of Enniscrone in Ireland.

Situated three and half hours south from Dublin on the western seaboard of the County Sligo coast, Enniscrone has everything – rugged dunes, bracing winds, clear sky, the most beautiful beach in Ireland, the Moy Estuary and the Atlantic Ocean.

Three hundred yards short of 7,000 from the back plates, Enniscrone cannot be described as short and you can open up with anything from a three to seven (or more), depending on the direction of the wind, on the opening four holes. Three of which are par 5s.

These par 5s mean the outward nine is significantly longer than the inward but a classic finish where two testing 400-yard par 4s sandwich a tricky 149-yard par three mean that scoring is equally hard on either side.

Best hole: The dog-leg 16th is threatened by out of bounds and the approach is played to an elevated green. Tricky, to say the least.

Address: Ballina Road, Enniscrone, Sligo

Tel: 096 36297

Green fees: 48 Euros weekdays, weekends from 60 Euros

Restrictions: Subject to availability