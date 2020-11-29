Christmas is less than a month away! Good job there's lots of great deals available for the golfer in your life...

10 Christmas Gifts To Buy In The Cyber Monday Golf Sales

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab some Christmas gifts with the big day now less than a month away.

Whether you’ve got a small budget or a larger one for the golfer in your life, there are some really good offers to take advantage of…

Cyber Monday Golf Deals US: Quick Links

Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

10 Christmas Gifts To Buy In The Cyber Monday Golf Sales

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

$47.95 39.95 at Walmart

The Pro V1 is the number one ball in golf, offering up the best in performance from tee all the way to green. The new 2021 version is coming soon so the current model is in the sale this Cyber Monday at some really good prices. These would make a brilliant gift to open up on Christmas day.

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls

$47.95 $39.95 at Walmart

The Pro V1x is also one of the very best balls in golf and is in the sale this Cyber Monday. It feels slightly firmer than the standard Pro V1 and spins more, especially with irons.

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch

$149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Us golfers love our tech and the Approach S10 GPS watch from Garmin makes a very nice Christmas gift. It offers up front, back and middle yardages on the course, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. There are also three colours to choose from and it’s a bargain this Cyber Monday!

Callaway Hybrid Laser-GPS Rangefinder

$319.99 $219.99 at Walmart

If your budget can stretch a bit further, the Callaway Hybrid Laser-GPS rangefinder makes a wonderful gift. It gives pinpoint laser yardages as well as GPS measurements too! A brilliant little device that you can pick up on the cheap this Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Watch

$319.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Sticking with tech, this Samsung Galaxy Active2 Golf Watch is one of our favourites. It has some really cool features to help out on the course, works as a smart watch too and also looks great. A brilliant deal this Cyber Monday.

Titleist Vokey SM7 Wedge

£149 £89.99 at Scottsdale Golf

Opening up a Vokey SM7 wedge would be a delight for the golfer in your life this Christmas, especially at less than £90 in the UK this Cyber Monday. Golfers need to replace their wedges fairly often so this will be sure to get some good use, helping add control and spin to shots inside the 100 yard range. Titleist is certainly one of the very best wedge makers thanks to the expertise of master craftsman Bob Vokey.

Under Armour Elevated Tour Baseball Cap

£30 £18.90 at Scottsdale Golf

Who doesn’t like unwrapping a fresh new cap? This Under Armour Elevated Tour cap is very well priced this Cyber Monday, making it a great gift to purchase. The grey color is sure to go with any outfit and it is perfect for on-course and everyday use.

Honma Future XX Golf Balls

£53 £29.99 at American Golf

Honma is a brand that’s huge in Japan and is growing in popularity around the world. It’s famous for its beautiful forged irons but its golf balls are seeing more and more use these days. If you’re looking for a slightly different gift then these six-piece premium Future XX balls make a very cool gift and are an absolute bargain at the moment!

Mizuno BR-DRI Stand Golf Bag

£270 £199 at Discount Golf Store

One of the best waterproof golf bags on the market is the BR-DRI from Mizuno. It looks great, performs great and is in the sale in the UK this Cyber Monday – definitely a quality gift for the dedicated golfer in your life who likes to play no matter what the weather.

Puma NXT Ignite Disc Shoes

£110 £79.99 at American Golf

These NXT Ignite Disc shoes from Puma look great and offer up brilliant all-round performance on the course. Comfort, stability, grip – you name it. The disc closure system is also really cool, give the gift of no laces this Christmas!