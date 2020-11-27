2020 Has Been Rubbish: You Deserve A Black Friday Golf Treat

It's not been the best of years, but brand new golf gear can change that

2020 Has Been Rubbish: Treat Yourself With A Golf Deal

Let’s face it, 2020 has largely been a year to forget.

We’ve done our best to stay sharp whilst the golf courses have been shut, chipping balls around the garden.

And when we have been allowed out to play, it’s been great – despite being rusty.

Mostly, though, it’s been a disappointing year.

Thanks to the Black Friday Golf Deals, however, there’s still time to end the year on a high.

Time To Spoil Yourself

If there’s been an upside to lockdown, it’s the money you’ve saved by not going on that annual golf holiday.

If that refund is burning a hole in your pocket, why not treat yourself?

Then, when the club competitions are back in full flow, you’ll be ready to take the game by storm.

So, if you’re looking to treat yourself to a new golf toy or three – perhaps even get yourself an early Christmas gift – here are a few ideas…

1 Take The Strain Off With A Trolley

Black Friday Trolley and Cart Deals

If your back is beginning to creak and you’re tiring down the stretch, it’s time you stopped carrying your clubs.

You’ll find that a trolley such as the Motocaddy M-Tech electric trolley a delight to use, with a whole host of golfer-friendly functions.

For those planning lots of 36-hole days next year – and why wouldn’t you after the year just gone? – the 36+ battery will see you through.

The trolley also comes with the DHC (Downhill Control) function, which will work perfectly on steep slopes.

You’ll end up wondering why you carried for so long.

Motocaddy M-Tech Trolley

2 Shoot Lower Scores With A Golf GPS

Black Friday GPS Deals

It’s the next best thing to having your own caddie, and whilst there are some very expensive options out there, you can’t put a price on good course management.

The Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser rangefinder is one of our favourite devices.

Its Fast Focus system returns yardages quickly, with Visual Jolt technology providing you with an extra dose of assurance that you’ve successfully locked on to the flag.

Bushnell Tour V5

3 New Sticks

Black Friday Golf Club Deals: Sets, Drivers, Putters & More

Of all the golf gear out there, you can’t beat buying a shiny, new set of irons.

Get a new set now, and by the time the new season comes around in spring, you’ll have them dialled in.

For the mid-to-low handicappers, Wilson Staff’s C300 irons offer excellent distance, a powerful feel and a good amount of forgiveness.

They’re an ideal set for golfers seeking extra distance at a more affordable price – and it’s now even more attractive.

Wilson Staff C300 Irons

4. Upgrade Your Driver

Let’s talk drivers, if your big stick is showing signs of wear and tear, or if you haven’t bought a new driver for a good number of years, some popular models have had their prices slashed.

As well as the Titleist TS1 driver and XXIO X driver – drivers that will suit players with slower swing speeds – there are big savings to be had on current models, too, such as the Callaway Mavrik.

Titleist TS1 Driver

5 The Best Waterproofs

Because you saved a fortune by not spending the summer playing golf in the Algarve, you can now afford to splash out on premium waterproofs.

Let’s be honest, you’re going to need them, especially given how keen you’re going to be to make up for lost time, which means getting out in even the most adverse weather conditions.

In Galvin Green, you are spoilt for choice with the various layers, although if it’s a waterproof jacket you’re after, the Apollo takes some beating.

Lightweight, soft and stretchy, it’s one of those Galvin pieces that oozes class.

Galvin Green Apollo Jacket

6. Your Own Simulator

Now we’re talking.

The next best thing to playing a round, is surely being able to play without leaving the house.

The OptiShot2 Swing Pad has 16 powerful swing sensors and 16 powerful club face sensors, so you can truly take your game to the next level – indoor and out.

One of these would have been handy during lockdown, right?

Well, now you pick up a great deal and be prepared for the next time the course is closed.

OptiShot2 Swing Pad

Golf Monthly is covering Black Friday very closely – why not check out the best deals we have spotted so far at the links below.

To keep up to date with all the latest offers follow Golf Monthly on our social media channels and sign up to our newsletter