£250 To Spend On Black Friday Golf Gear – What Do We Buy?

Jeremy Ellwood spends a little time working out how to get the very most out of a £250 golf gear budget this Black Friday

Black Friday may well prove bigger and better than ever this year with many retailers likely to be looking to shift stock after the trials of a difficult year.

Golfers should be on the look-out for some Black Friday Golf Gear bargains, whether they need new kit now or are looking to set themselves up early for next season.

So, if I had a budget of £250 to treat myself, how would I spend it? Well, I think I’d resist blowing it all on one club and go for a wider basket of golfing goodies as below…

Puma Ignite NXT Disc Shoes

£110 £79.99 at American Golf

Okay, this shoe may not be the best option for winter golf with its spikeless sole and part-mesh upper, but here’s the thinking.

You get your current pair to see you through the winter, then phase these in in spring to stride into the new season in lightweight comfort with an extra £30 in your back pocket thanks to this American Golf deal.

Under Armour Storm Daytona 1/2 Zip Windtop

£75 £49.99 at American Golf

For something to wear now to counter the frosty temperatures out on the course, this Under Armour warm fleece windtop looks just the ticket… especially with a third off the ticket at American Golf.

Stretch shoulder panels and double-knit insulation panels make it ideal for winter golf, but as with much of today’s golf apparel, it’s fashionable enough to wear away from the course too (or so my kids tell me).

Wilson Staff FG Tour PMP Raw Sand Wedge

£89.99 £63.50 at Sports Direct

£250 doesn’t give you a lot of scope on the club front unless you’re happy to blow it all on one item, but this Wilson sand wedge at just £63.50 from Sports Direct has caught my eye and only eats into a quarter of my budget.

Groove sharpness wears over time, especially when you visit as much sand as I do, so fresh grooves would bring back more stopping power around the greens.

Inesis Ultra Light Soft Golf Bag

£29.99 £24.99 at Decathlon

So down to my last £60 or so. How to spend it? Well, I’d always want to save enough to bag a dozen quality balls, which probably leaves about another 30 quid to play with.

Trolley bans, popping out for just a few holes and not much going on in the way of serious golf make an ultra light bag a great idea.

Decathlon products are inexpensive anyway, so even though there’s only a fiver off this ultra-light soft bag, I’m going to add it to my basket to take the weight of my back – it doesn’t even weigh a kilo!

Honma Future XX Golf Balls

£53 £29.99 at American Golf

I’ll probably look to get through the winter months using pre-loved balls (modern parlance for used or second-hand). But I’m not averse to treating myself to new ammo for those winter knockout matches or the occasional winter comp.

Getting knocked out in the first round, as usual, will then leave me a decent supply of premium balls (this one is a six-piece design!) to start out with next spring for just £2.50 a ball rather than the recommended £4.42!

So, there you have it – five items, a couple of quid left over for a post-round half and nearly £110 saved to put towards 2021’s next must-have driver!