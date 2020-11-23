Here are some of the best Black Friday golf deals from the popular retailer.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Black Friday Golf Deals

With Black Friday nearly here Academy Sports + Outdoors has unveiled some excellent price reductions on a variety of golf products at the moment from premium golf balls to training aids like chipping nets and putting mats.

At Golf Monthly we test hundreds of products and produce thoughtful, in-depth analysis and reviews to make sure you know which products are the best.

Bearing both of these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best Black Friday deals on the Academy Sports + Outdoors website and passed them onto you.

Also if you are interested in golf balls then check out our post on the best Black Friday golf balls deals, or if you are in the market for some new golf clubs then take a look at our best Black Friday golf club deals post

Golf Ball Deals

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

Every golfer needs golf balls so why not get the model all the pros use? Right now you can get a dozen Titleist Pro V1’s for less than 40 bucks which is an excellent deal given how good the performance of this ball is. View Deal

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

Alternatively if you want more spin than the Pro V1 then we also recommend this deal on the Pro V1x! View Deal

Titleist AVX Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

The premium AVX is also in the sale and it offers up ultimate performance with the softest of feels. Also how cool is that box? View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft Triple Track Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf ball is one of the best models on the market and these are also finished with the revolutionary Triple Track technology which will unquestionably help your alignment, especially on the greens. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99

Finally if you want high levels of greenside control, but also a slightly firmer feeling ball that promises more distance, then the Chrome Soft X is the one for you with a dozen for less than $40. View Deal

Golf Training Aid Deals

Tour Motion Tru Track 9ft Putting Mat $39.99 $29.99 Practice makes perfect with the Tour Motion Tru Trak 9 ft Putting Mat, which offers 4 marked putting distances and an incline at the end. The gravity-fed ball return minimizes interruptions so you can hone your stroke. View Deal View Deal

Tour Motion 8ft Dual Grain Putting Mat $29.99 $22.49

Practice your putting anywhere with this cool Dual Grain Mat also from Tour Motion. The dual-grain surface allows fast or slow ball movement depending on which end you start with so you will be prepared for any type of green. View Deal

Tour Motion Multi-Sport Dome Hitting Practice Net $89.99 $67.49

Practice your swing easily with this practice net. The polyester, steel, fiberglass and oxford fabric create a sturdy and durable net, and the protective sides help block wide shots. Its multi-sport capability is also a huge added bonus too. View Deal

Tour Motion 6ft x 7ft Freestanding Net $59.99 $44.99 Hone your baseball, golf, soccer, lacrosse or football skills with the Tour Motion 6 ft x 7 ft Freestanding Net. This multisport net features nylon netting and includes a storage bag for easy portability. View Deal View Deal

Golf Accessories Deals