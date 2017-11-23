Amazing £150 off the 2017 TaylorMade M1 Driver

Is this the best golf deal so far this Black Friday? The latest TaylorMade Drive with 33% off

American Golf has released its Black Friday Sale a day early – check out the sale at Black Friday American Golf Deals.

The most exciting deal on the page appears to be this superb deal for the 2017 TaylorMade M1 driver for £299 – that’s a saving of £130.

TaylorMade clearly thought it was on to a winner with the concept of the original M1 driver (we happen to agree) and so its replacement, the 2017 TaylorMade M1 driver, keeps the name and the headline technologies.

Much of what has changed is hidden from the vision of the human eye, the weight distribution inside the clubhead is now much more efficient (you can read more about how TaylorMade has done that here), but there is still some new technology for everyone to see.

Besides the new graphics and colour scheme on the sole, the eagle eyed amongst you will notice that the back track of the T-Track system is considerably longer.

TaylorMade say this will account for 64 per cent greater spin separation, giving golfers even more scope to find the launch conditions that will suit their game, something not available to those who opt for the less expensive 2017 TaylorMade M2 driver.

Verdict

TaylorMade has refined what was an already impressive driver offering in the original M1 and produced something that will boast a wider appeal thanks to the improvement in forgiveness and greater range of launch and spin settings.

Regardless of you’re a fast-swinging low handicapper, or an erratic game improver, the new TaylorMade M1 driver has the potential to unlock more distance and accuracy from your swing.

Do you love the TaylorMade M1 driver? Let us know on the Golf Monthly Social Media channel.