Amazon is an incredible place to buy anything of course, but the golf section on the website is a great place to find some goodies for your game
Amazon Golf Black Friday Deals
We all love a good deal and Amazon is one of the best places to go especially in terms of the golf section.
Amazon’s early Black Friday deals are already here and we’ve spotted some very good offers available in both the US and UK.
There are huge savings to be had on clubs, golf balls, golf bags, training aids and more.
As well as Amazon, we’ve also listed the the best Black Fridays deals with Walmart, Scottsdale Golf and American Golf.
Amazon Black Friday Golf Deals US
Callaway Mavrik Driver $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon – Save $100 (20% off)
The Mavrik is one of the best drivers of 2020 and has $100 off this Black Friday with Amazon. It can be picked up in various lofts and shaft options, and the entire range looks to be in the sale too with the Max and Sub Zero drivers and fairway woods. It is a limited time deal so act fast!
Callaway Mavrik Max Driver
$499.99 $399.99 at Amazon – Save $100 (20% off)
A great saving on the 2020 Mavrik Max driver from Callaway, available in a few different loft and shaft options.
Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood
$299.99 $249.99 at Amazon – Save $50 (17% off)
One of the best fairway woods on the market right now, the Mavrik fairway wood is available in different lofts and shafts – a really good deal below $250.
Callaway Chrome Soft X Triple Track Balls
$47.99 $39.99 at Amazon – Save $8 (17%)
The 2020 version of the Chrome Soft X featuring Callaway’s Triple Track technology has $8 off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, a good deal for a dozen premium balls.
TaylorMade Players Backpack
$129.99 $69 at Amazon – Save $60.99 – (47% off)
Some really good savings on the 2018 TaylorMade travel gear collection, including this backpack as well as a duffle bag, drawstring bag and more.
SKLZ Smash Bag Golf Impact Swing Trainer
$29.99 $23.25 at Amazon – Save $6.74 (22% off)
One of the best golf training aids on the market has a very solid saving of 22% off right now. It can be used at home to help you train a perfect impact position.
SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick
$79.99 $47 at Amazon – Save $32.99 (41% off)
Another brilliant training aid from SKLZ is the warm-up stick, coming in either 40 or 48 inches – the longer 48 inch version is cheaper this Black Friday. It’s great for training rhythm and keeping your body and arms working together.
Janus Chipping Net and Foam Balls
$18.80 $10.72 at Amazon – Save $8.08 (43% off)
A great little net to use at home to get your short game sharp. The net features five sections and you’ll get 3 foam balls and 3 PV balls to use with it.
Amazon Black Friday Golf Deals UK
Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangerfinder
£156.24 £125.99 at Amazon – Save £30.25 (19% off)
A really good deal this Black Friday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 – the cheapest price online in the UK right now.
TaylorMade Stand Bag 6.0
£129 £79.99 at Amazon – Save £49.01 (38% off)
Get this TaylorMade stand bag for less than £80, available in either blue, red or black – bargain! It features a 7-way top and a 4-point adjustable carry strap.
TaylorMade Pro Cart 6.0 Golf Bag £109.95 £89.99 at Amazon – Save £19.96 (18% off)
Coming in a choice of four different colours, this TaylorMade cart bag comes with plenty of pockets for storing all of your items and a 10″ 14-way divider gives lots of room for your clubs.
TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls – Three Dozen
£42.99 £36.54 at Amazon – Save £6.45 (15% off)
Stock up for the 2021 season with three dozen TaylorMade RBZ Soft golf balls! We always recommend using the same ball in every round and these go a long way with a soft feel, aimed at mid-to-high handicaps.
Under Armour Playoff 2.0 Polo
£44.95 £34.74 at Amazon – 23% off
Lots of sizes and colours to choose from. Made from soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric offering an extremely breathable & lightweight feel.
Puma Men’s P 110 Cap
£22.98 £15.99 at Amazon – 30% off
Available in various colours (£16.99), this stylish Puma cap is one size fits all thanks to an adjustable snapback closure for the perfect fit.
Mileseey Professional Precision Rangefinder
£89.99 £71.99 at Amazon – Save £18 (20%)
If you’re looking for a budget rangefinder this Black Friday, this option from Mileseey is very reasonably priced. It measures up to 660 yards with a 6x magnification and it will lock to the flag up to 200 yards.