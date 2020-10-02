Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2020

Amazon Prime Day is approaching. Here's how to find the best golf deals today

It’s here – Amazon Prime Day takes place across Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October!

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deals event just for Prime members. Membership costs £7.99 or $12.99 per month, plus a 30-day free trial is offered if you’re in the UK. Prime offers next-day delivery, music streaming, TV shows, movies and much more.

There are lots of deals in the golf section on Amazon already.

Last year there were Prime Day flash sales on a huge range of golf items such as golf balls, full sets, range finders, tracking devices, training aids, golf bags, apparel, and more – and this year is expected to be even better!

Want deals now? Below we’ve picked out some of our favourites leading up to the day…

Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals US:

TaylorMade 2019 Flextech Stand Golf Bag

Save over $44 on this striking TaylorMade stand bag on Amazon. It weighs just 4.5 pounds and comes with a four way divider system and eight pockets including a seam-sealed valuables pocket with micro-suede lining.

Buy Now from Amazon for $190.83

Callaway Unisex’s Edge 10 Piece Golf Set-Right Handed

Save $50 on this Callaway starter set – perfect for the beginner or lapsed golfer! It comes with a driver, 3 wood and hybrid as well as irons from 5-SW and an Odyssey putter.

Buy Now from Amazon for $749.99

TaylorMade Distance Plus Golf Balls

Less than $1 per ball for these TaylorMade distance balls! Want to hit longer drives and don’t want to shell out on premium balls? You’re in luck.

Buy Now from Amazon for $11.97

Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green (9-feet x 3-feet)

Perfect for honing your putting game whilst at home. This mat comes with three holes and currently has over $17 off from its $49.99 RRP.

Buy Now from Amazon for $32.53

Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo

These Under Armour polo shirts are heavily discounted and come in lots of different colors and sizes.

Buy Now from Amazon – usually $59.99

FootJoy Men’s WinterSof Golf Gloves, Pair (Black)

Do you play golf in cold weather? Make sure you take care of your hands – they’re your only point of contact with the club remember!

Buy Now from Amazon for $18.99

PodiuMax Pop Up Golf Chipping Net, Indoor/Outdoor Golfing Target Net

Save $15 on this pop-up practice net – usually $34.99. This can be used indoors and outdoors and will help you take your chipping to the next level with its 5 targets.

Buy Now from Amazon for $19.99

TecTecTec VPRO500 Golf Rangefinder

Get a huge $50 off this laser rangefinder. It measures up to 540 yards and comes with pin-seeker technology, as well as a rainproof body, wrist strap, battery and case.

Buy Now from Amazon for $149.99

Under Armour Mens UA Iso-Chill Golf Gloves

Usually $16.99, these Under Armour gloves are discounted and come in loads of different sizes and colours.

Buy Now from Amazon for $12.99

Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals UK:

Callaway Golf Chev C Stand Bag 2020

Save £30 on this 2020 Callaway Chev stand bag in grey and black! It comes with full-length dividers, a comfort tech strap system and a soft mesh hip pad to provide comfort and ventilation.

Buy Now from Amazon for £89.95

Srixon Soft Feel Golf Balls, One Dozen (2018 Version)

Save over £5 on the Srixon Soft Feel golf balls, designed for a high-launch, low spin trajectory off the tee for added distance and an ultra-soft feel.

Buy Now from Amazon for £18.77

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls

Need some cheap golf balls for the winter? Save over £4 on these TaylorMade RBZ Soft golf balls, featuring a high-energy react core as well as soft feel for long distance.

Buy Now from Amazon for £14.90

Callaway Golf Thermal Mitts 2 Pack

Are you ready for the winter months? A pair of mitts can make the difference between good golf and freezing cold hands. These fleece-lined, waterproof mitts from Callaway are down from £25.95.

Buy Now from Amazon for £21.25

Under Armour Men’s Men’s Pom Beanie

Usually £22.95, this Under Armour beanie has around £6 off – great deal. It’s also available in grey and black as well as grey and sky blue.

Buy Now from Amazon for £16.99

Under Armour Men’s Men’s Official Tour Cap 3.0 Cap

These Under Armour caps come in lots of different sizes and colour options, with prices varying. You can get certain caps for better-than-half-price!

Buy Now from Amazon – huge discounts

Want more deals? Head to our Best Golf Deals homepage.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime day takes place between Tuesday 13th – Wednesday 14th October this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was postponed from its usual mid-summer slot. After much rumour and uncertainty, Amazon finally announced that Prime Day 2020 will begin on October 13th, and run for 48 hours.

Do keep a look-out in the days leading up to Prime Day, as last year there were 3,000 items in the sale in the week before Prime Day, with Amazon putting items in the sale in specific categories each day – including golf.

If you want to grab a golf bargain this October, make sure you click back to this page on a regular basis to keep ahead of the game.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Think of it as another Black Friday. Prime Day is a 48-hour flash sale from Amazon, where, for one day only, consumers can grab a whole host of bargains.

It’s online only and is held to mark Amazon’s birthday. Prime Day started in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th birthday, with this year being its 25th.

