We take a look at some of the best golf shoes made by adidas Golf.

Best Adidas Golf Shoes

When you first think of the sports company adidas, your mind may not immediately go to golf but this should not be the case because adidas make high-quality apparel, and some of the best golf shoes on the market, for some of the world’s best players.

As such adidas shoes in particular more than stack up against the best of other brands like FootJoy or Ecco, two other companies that are incredibly popular out on Tour and in the amateur game.

Sporty offerings are a common feature of the current line-up and adidas has recently decided to combine golf shoe technology with iconic designs like the ZX 8000 and Superstar shoes to go for a ‘stand out from the crowd’ kind of look.

Alternatively there are more understated designs on offer and there is unquestionably a shoe for everyone.

Bearing that in mind let’s take a look at some of the best adidas golf shoes out right now.

Adidas CodeChaos Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-11

Colours: Five Men’s, Four Women’s

+ Super comfy

+ Provides excellent grip in different lies and ground conditions

+ Lots of performance for the price

– Lucid colours won’t be for everyone

– Certain sections more difficult to keep clean than others.

The styling will divide opinion but it has really grown on us and we really enjoyed the performance this shoe offers. It is a sporty, athletic golf shoe that delivers excellent comfort and grip – there is some very good value for money on offer here if you want to try something a bit different.

Adidas CodeChaos Shoe Review

Adidas CodeChaos Sport Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Four Men’s

+ Incredibly light

+ Versatile

– Once again the design may not be to many tastes

The CodeChaos Sport shoe builds upon a lot of the original CodeChaos shoe specifications, but adidas has gone a little bit further by creating an even lighter construction for enhanced versatility. This is thanks to the rubber spikeless outsole and the upper which is made from a multi-layer mesh, giving the shoe a unique texture while enhancing durability and breathability.

Adidas ZX 8000 Golf Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: One Men’s

+ Iconic adidas heritage

+ Aggressive tread pattern for grip and stability

– Lack of choice in colour

The ZX 8000 becomes the first ZX model built for golf after the original ZX series launched in 1984 born from the idea that runners need a variety of footwear options depending on the type of run, surface or training they were looking to accomplish.

Many of the innovations and characteristics that set the ZX apart more than 35 years ago can be found in this model: the patented Torsion System for added stability, responsive Boost midsole, and the vibrant colourways.

Adidas Tour 360 XT-SL 2.0 Spikeless Shoes

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: Six Men’s, Three Women’s

+ Arguably the best golf shoe adidas make

+ Excellent choice in colour, size and width of shoe

– Require wearing in

In terms of style, the adidas Tour360 XT-SL 2.0 shoes deliver an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge. These are aesthetics that will appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers of different ages.

They also perform brilliantly thanks to the X-shaped traction system on the outsole, light construction and Boost cushioning.

Adidas Tour 360 XT-SL 2.0 Textile Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Three Men’s

+ One of the best looking shoes out there

+ Mesh upper still provides solid waterproofing

– Textile look won’t be for everyone

The textile version of the adidas Tour360 XT-SL 2.0 not only has much of the same technology as the standard design above – the traction system and Boost cushioning – but it comes with a mesh upper which gives your feet a unique, breathable and comfortable look and feel.

Adidas S2G Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Four Men’s

+ Comfortable and give good grip

+ Lightweight

– Can be a snug fit but they loosen up after use

Designed for protection against the elements, the adidas S2G golf shoes are constructed with a Adiwear outsole and V-Traction lugs to make sure you do not lose grip or stability in any weather. Additionally as far as waterproof golf shoes go, they have a unique, eye-catching and yet somehow understated design, at least compared with some other offerings on this list.

Adidas Superstar Shoes

Sizes: 7-12

Colours: One Men’s, One Women’s

+ Modern design

+ Celebration of iconic adidas heritage

– Only available in one colour

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Superstar footwear, adidas created a version of the Superstar built for the golf course. The full-grain leather upper is waterproof and includes the trademark rubber shell toe, distinct three stripes in the midfoot, and prominent “Superstar” name in gold foil lettering.

Six strategically placed cleats and secondary lugs to the outsole provide traction and stability to provide the requisite grip on every swing, creating a fun, stylish, and playable option that will make a statement as golfers head to the first tee.

Adidas Adipure SP 2.0 Shoes

Sizes: 8-13

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Versatile and high-quality

+ Modern and yet understated aesthetics

– Expensive

These are a shoe with a classic golf look designed for the elements. Made with a leather upper and lining to give you protection from rain, wind and snow, these golf shoes feature Boost to return energy with every swing. They are also comfortable, durable and versatile enough for the golf course and away from it too.

Adidas Crossknit DPR Shoes

Sizes: 6.5-12

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Cutting edge creation

+ Perfect summer golf shoe

– May struggle in wet conditions

A shoe that perhaps is best for use in the summer, the Crossknit DPR golf shoes are a spikeless model that look great and have several pieces of technology to ensure performance during your round. For example the Adiwear outsole and fish-scale tread combine to give grip and stability when you need it most, whilst the supportive Forgeframe of the textile upper also keeps your foot locked in.

Adidas Adicross Bounce 2.0 Shoes

Sizes: 7-14

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Casual design

+ Find the perfect fit with custom lacing

– Can feel unconnected to the ground

These Bounce shoes are the kind you can wear all day because of several factors – the sock-like construction hugs the foot, the custom lacing system means you can tailor it to how you like, the Bounce midsole gives solid cushioning, and the shoe is versatile enough to wear in most places.

