Best American Golf Deals Right Now
From hats to golf shoes, from clubs to shirts, American Golf have it all, and each week they have some great value items that are a reduction in price.
Additionally at Golf Monthly we test hundreds of products and produce thoughtful, in-depth analysis and reviews to make sure you know which products are the best. We think this puts us in a unique position too because we feel this also allows us to see what is good value and what isn’t.
Bearing both of these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best deals on their website and look to introduce them to you.
We have listed the best American Golf Deals below – With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage
Nike Golf AeroBill Classic 99 Cap
One of the highest quality caps you can buy, the Nike Aerobill Classic 99 model is constructed using a lightweight 4-way stretch fabric that sits perfectly on your head regardless of size or shape. It also features Nike’s AeroBill technology on each side of the cap to enhance breathability and make sure it remains comfortable on your head. At the moment it is available in Black (medium/large), and blue (large/extra large).
TaylorMade M3
With the release of the new M5 and M6 TaylorMade woods now is a great time to pick up the previous generation clubs for a great price. Here you can get the M3 which had been used by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods to great effect.
Cobra Golf F-MAX One Graphite Ladies Irons
Thanks to an ultra-lightweight composition and a draw bias configuration, these irons are sure to help your left to right ball flight. Additionally the One Length profile will create more consistency in your game.
J Lindeberg Hubbard 1/4 Zip Jacket
Engineered with a Fieldsensor technology, this top by J Lindeberg is highly breathable, moisture wicking, fast drying, and offers outstanding durability. The layer also benefits from a 4-way stretch, which is perfect for any athletic movements associated with the golf swing
Ping G400 Max Driver
Building on the immense success of the G400 and still available despite the release of the G410 Plus, the G400 Max is still a quality product that performs well. Its added volume increases stability which is further helped by a heavier tungsten weight in the rear of the clubhead. This is all in the name of providing the most fairway-finding forgiveness.
Palm Grove Cable Knit Pom Beanie
Available in three colours, if you are in the market for a cheap hat then look no further than this Palm Grove beanie.
PowaKaddy FW5s Electric Trolley
One of the best performing trolleys on the market the FW5s is a sturdy companion, chewing up the terrain with a minimum of fuss and doing it in a very quiet manner so as to not disturb your playing partners. It looks the part too thanks to the premium gun-metal finish combined with the black wheels, unquestionablyenhancingthe shelf appeal.
adidas Golf Go-To 1/4 Zip Jacket
The new adidas Go-To jacket is for golfers seeking a warm, versatile jacket with good protection that can be worn on and off the course. There’s no question at that price point, golfers are getting a lot for their money. It’s lightweight, warm, soft, very stretchy and extremely comfortable to wear and play golf in.
Under Armour Tempo Hybrid 2 Shoes
Available in sizes 7 and 12, pick up these shoes for only £60. Made from full grain leather and clarion micro-fibres, the shoes are ultra comfortable.
J Lindeberg Eddy TX Jersey Polo Shirt
A great looking polo available in several colours for only £40 you would think the performance would not be top notch but it most definitely is. The shirt has moisture management, wicking sweat away from the body which aids in rapid evaporation and is made with soft and stretchable material for an unrestricted swing.
Ping G400 Kuro Kage Fairway Wood
Thanks to the release of the G410 range of clubs, you can pick up the slightly older G400 range for cheap prices, as shown by the Kuro Kage model above.
Under Armour Storm Playoff Half-Zip Jacket
UA took it’s most popular lightweight, sweat-wicking polos, made it a ½ zip and then made it water-resistant. That is thanks to the Storm technology, which allows water to bead off the outer fabric. It also has a looser cut for more complete comfort and four-way stretch for enhanced movement in every direction.
Nike Golf Roche G Ladies Shoes
These shoes look fantastic and are comfortable on and off the course.
