With up to 50% off on some products, we take a look at some of the best adidas golf deals right now.

Best Black Friday Adidas Golf Deals – Up To 50% Off

With Black Friday nearly here adidas has some outstanding reductions in price on golf shoes, golf apparel and golf accessories at the moment, with some deals giving you a saving as high as 50%!

Additionally at Golf Monthly we test hundreds of products and produce thoughtful, in-depth analysis and reviews to make sure you know which products are the best. We think this puts us in a unique position too because we feel this also allows us to see what is good value and what isn’t.

Bearing both of these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best Black Friday deals on the adidas UK and US websites, as well as some others, and passed them onto you.

Also if you are interested in golf balls then check out our post on the best Black Friday golf balls deals, or if you are in the market for some new golf clubs then take a look at our best Black Friday golf club deals post.

Adidas Black Friday Golf Deals UK

Adidas Golf Shoes

adidas Tour360 XT Wide Golf Shoes £159.95 £127.96 at adidas

This shoe is excellent in every way. It provides top of the range grip, waterproofing and comfort whilst also looking great too. This wide model also will suit those who need a little more room and comes with 20% off right now. View Deal

adidas Superstar Spiked Golf Shoes £84.95 £59.47 at adidas

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Superstar footwear, adidas created a version of the Superstar built for the golf course. So if you want to stand out from the crowd these shoes are a great choice and currently have 30% off on the adidas website too. View Deal

adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Golf Shoes £109.95 £87.96 at adidas

The CodeChaos Sport shoe builds upon a lot of the original CodeChaos shoe specifications, but adidas has gone a little bit further by creating a wide foot specific version here. At the moment they are 20% off and will undoubtedly keep your feet comfortable round after round. View Deal

adidas CodeChaos Women’s Golf Shoes £119.95 £95.96 at adidas

Women can set themselves apart with these shoes because as the name suggests, aesthetically and design-wise, Codechaos is unlike anything else on the market. Get them for less than £100 too. View Deal

adidas Tour 360 XT-SL Shoes £139.95 £99.95 at American Golf

A shoe you will undoubtedly have seen out on Tour, the Tour360 XT-SL delivers an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge. These are aesthetics that will appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers of different ages. View Deal adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Fit Shoes £109.95 £69.99 at Discount Golf Store

If you have a wider foot then these CodeChaos shoes, with nearly £40 off, will suit you nicely. The original CodeChaos shoe has proven extremely popular and this wide version has many of the same technologies, but it gives extra room too so that your feet can remain comfortable for the entirety of the round and beyond. View Deal

Adidas Golf Apparel