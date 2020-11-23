With up to 50% off on some products, we take a look at some of the best adidas golf deals right now.
Best Black Friday Adidas Golf Deals – Up To 50% Off
With Black Friday nearly here adidas has some outstanding reductions in price on golf shoes, golf apparel and golf accessories at the moment, with some deals giving you a saving as high as 50%!
Additionally at Golf Monthly we test hundreds of products and produce thoughtful, in-depth analysis and reviews to make sure you know which products are the best. We think this puts us in a unique position too because we feel this also allows us to see what is good value and what isn’t.
Bearing both of these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best Black Friday deals on the adidas UK and US websites, as well as some others, and passed them onto you.
Check out some of our favourite deals below
Adidas Black Friday Golf Deals UK
Adidas Golf Shoes
adidas Tour360 XT Wide Golf Shoes
£159.95 £127.96 at adidas
This shoe is excellent in every way. It provides top of the range grip, waterproofing and comfort whilst also looking great too. This wide model also will suit those who need a little more room and comes with 20% off right now.
adidas Superstar Spiked Golf Shoes
£84.95 £59.47 at adidas
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Superstar footwear, adidas created a version of the Superstar built for the golf course. So if you want to stand out from the crowd these shoes are a great choice and currently have 30% off on the adidas website too.
adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Golf Shoes
£109.95 £87.96 at adidas
The CodeChaos Sport shoe builds upon a lot of the original CodeChaos shoe specifications, but adidas has gone a little bit further by creating a wide foot specific version here. At the moment they are 20% off and will undoubtedly keep your feet comfortable round after round.
adidas CodeChaos Women’s Golf Shoes
£119.95 £95.96 at adidas
Women can set themselves apart with these shoes because as the name suggests, aesthetically and design-wise, Codechaos is unlike anything else on the market. Get them for less than £100 too.
adidas Tour 360 XT-SL Shoes
£139.95 £99.95 at American Golf
A shoe you will undoubtedly have seen out on Tour, the Tour360 XT-SL delivers an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge. These are aesthetics that will appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers of different ages.
adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Fit Shoes
£109.95 £69.99 at Discount Golf Store
If you have a wider foot then these CodeChaos shoes, with nearly £40 off, will suit you nicely. The original CodeChaos shoe has proven extremely popular and this wide version has many of the same technologies, but it gives extra room too so that your feet can remain comfortable for the entirety of the round and beyond.
Adidas Golf Apparel
adidas Adipure Bonded Knit Jacket
£119.95 £65.98 at adidas
Take the chill out of cold-weather rounds. This jacket is made of an Italian Merino wool blend for natural warmth and insulation. Save 45% on it now and it comes in sizes S-XL.
adidas Frostguard Insulated Jacket
£129.95 £84.47 at adidas
Available in three colours, this jacket features soft fleece lining in the sleeves and quilted down insulation in the body to keep you warm in cool weather. Get just over £45 on it right now.
adidas Quarter-Zip Golf Jacket
£49.95 £39.96 at adidas
Get 20% off this 1/4 zip jacket that looks great and is constructed with a heathered fabric that feels soft against the skin.
adidas Cold.Rdy Women’s Jacket
£64.95 £51.96 at adidas
Stay ready to play through any weather in this adidas golf jacket. The lightweight construction stows easily in your bag while the sun is out, and the stand-up collar and thumbhole cuffs offer extra protection when the chill rolls in. Like the top above, this also comes with 20% off.
adidas Textured Layer Jacket
£49.95 £37.47 at adidas
Another excellent adidas women’s garment, from the soft polyester built to thumbholes on the cuffs, this adidas Textured Layer Jacket adds plenty of warmth for cool-weather rounds. Get it for less than £40 which is an absolute bargain.
adidas Heat.Rdy Striped Polo Shirt
£49.95 £37.47 at adidas
The adidas Heat.Rdy Striped Polo Shirt helps you manage the heat with enhanced breathability when you’re on the go. At the moment it has a saving of 25%.
adidas Ultimate365 3-Stripes Polo Shirt
£44.95 £35.96 at adidas
A polo that is often worn by the world’s top players signed to adidas, this 3-Striped polo looks excellent and has a saving of nearly £10 on the adidas website.
adidas Ultimate365 Herringbone Trousers
£64.95 £51.96 at adidas
If you need another pair of golf trousers, look no further than these Herringbone’s from adidas. We like the stretchiness of them because they move well out on the course, and the price right now offers great value as you can get a pair for nearly £50.
adidas Novelty Colorblock Polo Shirt
£34.96 £27.96 at adidas
Swing with unrestricted freedom in this polo shirt. For less than £30 you get an excellent design but if the Power Berry colour isn’t for you don’t worry, there are four more available currently.
adidas Ultimate365 Striped Polo Shirt
£44.95 £35.96 at adidas
Get a modern looking polo for less than £40 with this Striped model.
adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Trousers
£54.95 £43.96 at adidas
These adidas golf trousers are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement as you split fairways. Moisture-absorbing fabric keeps you dry and comfortable for 18 holes too. Additionally there are lots of sizes and colours on the website right now.
adidas Golf Sport Sweatshirt
£89.95 £54.95 at American Golf
Save £35 on this brilliant Sport Sweatshirt from adidas. It has been made with Primeknit fabrics which offer increased ventilation and stretch to enable freedom of movement and breathability as you push the boundaries of your performance.
adidas Sport AeroReady Polo Shirt
£59.99 £38.50 at Scottsdale Golf
An excellent adidas Sport golf polo shirt for less than £40? That sounds good to us. This shirt features a breathable and lightweight fabric that also features AeroReady technology which absorbs moisture well.
Adidas Golf Accessories
adidas SP0006 Injected Sport Sunglasses
£99.95 £59.97 at adidas
We hate playing golf into the sun so a good pair of sunglasses are important. This pair are usually around £100 but you can get them for just less than £60 right now.
adidas SP0003 Crystal Injected Sport Sunglasses
£159.95 £95.97 at adidas
Save over £60 on these modern, cutting-edge and very cool Sport Sunglasses.
adidas Braided Stretch Belt
£29.95 £23.96 at adidas
Don’t forget to have a good belt in your golfing setup. This belt is made of stretchy material for flexible movement on every swing and is around £20 at the moment.
Adidas Black Friday Golf Deals US
Adidas Golf Shoes
adidas Tour360 XT-SL Golf Shoes
$170 $136 at adidas
Save $34 on the excellent XT-SL shoes form adidas. These have a very modern styling but don’t compromise on great performance either as the grip and stability is right up there thanks to the X-shaped traction system.
adidas Tour360 XT-SL Boa Wide Golf Shoes
$180 $144 at adidas
You can also save $36 on the Boa version too. The Boa fit system is conveniently located on the tongue for easy, customisable adjustment so you will always get a comfortable fit.
adidas Tour360 XT Golf Shoes
$200 $150 at adidas
Featuring highly breathable, seam-sealed protection from the elements, they’re designed with a premium leather upper for extra comfort and a locked-in feel as you attack pins. Sounds great right? well it gets better because you can save $50 a pair right now.
adidas Adipure SP Knit Spikeless Golf Shoes
$190 $133 at adidas
Built to provide casual style with performance that matches the best courses, these golf shoes have enhanced cushioning for comfort on and off the golf course. This makes them great value because you ca use them anywhere, and this is heightened further by the $57 you can save on the adidas website.
adidas Adipure SP 2.0 Golf Shoes
$190 $133 at adidas
These are a shoe with a classic golf look designed for the elements. Made with a leather upper and lining to give you protection from rain, wind and snow, these golf shoes feature Boost to return energy with every swing. Like the model above you can also save $57 on a pair today.
adidas Adipower 4orged Golf Shoes
$139.99 $79.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
Save $60 on these adidas shoes!
adidas Crossknit 3.0 Spikeless Shoes
$149.99 $99.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops
If you want a pair of shoes for on and off the course, then the Crossknit 3.0’s are an excellent choice, especially given the $50 saving on them right now.
Adidas Golf Apparel
adidas 3-Stripes Core 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
$65 £52 at adidas
Save 20% on this sweatshirt. Built for a comfortable fit, it features a half zip and stand-up collar for extra coverage during chilly-weather rounds.
adidas Climaheat Jacket
$100 $60 at adidas
In sizes S-2XL, you can get this high-performance Climaheat Jacket for only $60 currently.
adidas Ultimate365 3-Color Stripe Polo
$70 $49 at adidas
A quality adidas polo shirt for less than $50? We like that a lot!
adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Layering Jacket
$70 $49 at adidas
Take the chill out of a cool-weather round of golf in this women’s jacket. Made of sponge-like spacer fabric that’s soft to the touch, this warm lightweight layer features raglan sleeves for uninhibited movement through your swing.
adidas Adicross Five-Pocket Pants
$90 $63 at adidas
Save 30% on these Five-Pocket Pants via the adidas website.
