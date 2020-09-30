We check out the best deal that retailer American Golf have for Black Friday.

Best Black Friday American Golf Deals

From hats to golf shoes, from clubs to shirts, American Golf have it all, and for Black Friday, which is coming up in November this year, they have many items with outstanding reductions in price.

Additionally at Golf Monthly we test hundreds of products and produce thoughtful, in-depth analysis and reviews to make sure you know which products are the best. We think this puts us in a unique position too because we feel this also allows us to see what is good value and what isn’t.

Bearing both of these factors in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best deals on their website right now and for Black Friday, and passed them onto you.

We have listed the best American Golf Deals below – With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage

Best Black Friday American Golf Deals

Golf Clubs

Honma TW747 460 Driver

With a saving of over £200, if you are in the market for a new driver then Honma‘s TW747 460 driver pictured above is definitely a model to consider. As big as a driver head can be within the rules, this 460cc head has plenty of forgiveness on offer and you can also adjust the loft, lie and face angle with ease with Honma’s unique adjustability system.

Buy Now from American Golf for £329

TaylorMade M6 D-Type Driver

If you are the type of golfer who struggles with a fade or a slice and you dream of a high arcing draw off the tee then a draw-bias driver could help you out here. One excellent model is the TaylorMade M6 D-Type which has all the benefits of Speed Injected Twist Face, but with internal weighting to create a more draw-bias head.

Buy Now from American Golf for £299

Odyssey Triple Track 2-Ball Blade Putter

A putter sure to help with alignment and therefore help hole more putts, Odyssey’s Triple Track design has been implemented onto the 2-ball blade model here to create a truly premium putter.

Buy Now from American Golf for £229

GPS Devices

Garmin Approach S60 GPS

In the market for a GPS watch? Well Garmin make some of the best, like this S60 model. Not only does it look great but it has detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 golf courses, you can use it’s drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

Buy Now from American Golf for £299.99

Garmin Approach G30 GPS

Alternatively if a watch isn’t your style then this G30 GPS device is a good choice too. This too comes with over 40,000 courses preloaded onto it and there are free updates too so you can keep up to date with the latest information to hazards, doglegs and greens.

We particularly liked the compact design because it can be easily mounted or slipped into your pocket, and it has a battery life of over 15 hours on one single charge.

Buy Now from American Golf for £179.99

Golf Trolleys

Fazer Pro Compact Trolley

Tired of lugging your golf bag on your back? Want to save yourself from physical stress out on the golf course? Well a golf trolley could be something to think about because they save time, but more importantly save your body from aches and pains. This Fazer trolley is one such example. It is lightweight, can fit into the smallest of spaces for easy transportation, and has a simple folding action too.

Buy Now from American Golf for £149

Golf Bags

Cobra XL Stand Bag

However if you still want to carry your bag but your current model has seen better days, then a modern upgrade is something to think about because stand bags these days are as light and as feature packed as ever before. Take this Cobra XL Stand Bag

Buy Now from American Golf for £89

Ping Hoofer Lite Stand Bag

The Hoofer Lite stand bag from Ping has been engineered with a roomy four-way top and a total of seven pockets that provide essential storage for apparel and accessories. As the name suggests it is also light which makes it very easy to use when out on the golf course.

Buy Now from American Golf for £139.99

Benross Pro Cart Bag

Available in several colours to suit any taste, this Benross Pro Cart bag features a 14-way top cuff for total club separation and has a built-in grab handle for easy lifting to and from your transportation. If storage is important to you then this bag has you covered as well with plenty of them for all of your golf paraphernalia.

Buy Now from American Golf for £99.99

Golf Apparel

adidas Tour 360 XT-SL Shoes

A shoe you will undoubtedly have seen out on Tour, the Tour360 XT-SL delivers an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge. These are aesthetics that will appeal to a broad spectrum of golfers of different ages.

Calvin Klein Colour Block Polo

Smart and slick with clean-cut styling we can guarantee Calvin Klein’s Colour Block polo will be your go-to golf shirt.

Buy Now from American Golf for £24.95

Golf Accessories

Srixon Wheeled Travel Cover

Thanks to the Coronavirus we have all had to put our golfing trips on hold this year but to look at that in a more positive light, there are some good deals to be had on golf related-travel gear, such as this Srixon Wheeled Travel Cover. Strong in its design, this cover will keep your pride and joys safe and it is easy to use too because of how easily the wheels manoeuvre. Buy Now from American Golf for £84.99 (SAVE £15)

TaylorMade Pix Golf Balls

Rickie Fowler worked with TaylorMade to create this golf ball which has something called ClearPath Alignment – 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics that are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling.

Buy Now from American Golf for £39.99