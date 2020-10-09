We take a look at some of the best golf deals on GPS devices right now.

Best Black Friday Golf GPS Deals

Golf equipment with GPS and distance measuring capabilities are all the rage right now. These devices help make the game simpler largely because you never get caught out in terms of yardage to the flag and hazard information.

The main benefit you’ll get for your investment is quick, accurate distances, which can provide new levels of confidence at address because you’re sure you’ve chosen the right club, which in turn helps you commit to shots much more easily.

As such they can help your game immensely and whilst acknowledging they can be quite expensive, this is where this post comes in because below we have looked everywhere to try and find you the best deals on GPS devices, watches and also rangefinders.

Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

Best Black Friday Golf GPS Deals

GPS Watches

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch

This watch looks great, always gives you the right yardage to flags, hazards and whatever target you are aiming at, and it also comes with over 40,000 courses loaded onto it. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

Buy Now from American Golf for £349

Bushnell Excel GPS Watch

Get 25% off this Bushnell Excel watch right now. It comes in a Charcoal finish, has over 35,000 courses loaded onto it, can pick up its location automatically and it also can receive smartphone notifications as well which makes it perfect for off the course too.

Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £119

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch

This is a fantastic deal because this model does everything you could want a GPS watch to do. Get £60 off Garmin’s S10 Approach watch at JamGolf

Buy Now from JamGolf for £139

Shot Scope V2 GPS Watch (plus Game Tracker)

Automatically track your game and discover your golf strengths and weaknesses with this Shot Scope V2 watch and tracker. Right now you can save a whopping £86 on it.

Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £139

Garmin Fenix 5x Golf GPS Watch

A watch at the premium end of the spectrum, you can save $250 on this Garmin Fenix watch right now which is a great bargain considering the functionality of this model. Not only does it have full golf capabilities to track your game, but it also has multi-sport functionality so it can track runs, skiing, swimming and other activities too.

Buy Now from The Golf Warehouse for $449.94

GolfBuddy Aim W10 Golf GPS Watch

Get one of the best looking watches out there right now for a cheaper price with this Aim W10. It comes pre-loaded with 40,000 courses and it will give super accurate yardages too.

Buy Now from The Golf Warehouse for $199.99

Laser Rangefinders

Bushnell Tour V5 Laser Rangefinder

Get Bushnell’s excellent Tour V5 rangefinder for £50 off now with JamGolf. It is incredibly easy to use, it is purely a case of point and shooting at your target and the flag is picked up nicely because of the crystal clear display.

Buy Now from JamGolf for £299

Zoom Focus X Rangefinder

Get the Zoom Focus X for £30 off with Click Golf. Available in a couple of nice colours, the Focus X has a good Slope feature and we also liked its ability to switch from yards to metres so everyone is catered for.

Buy Now from Click Golf for £179

Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder

A rangefinder I currently use, the Bushnell Hybrid is awesome because it has both laser and GPS capabilities. When they are working concurrently, golfers are notified of the distance to the front and back of the green through the viewfinder as well as the distance to the flag. This helps with decision-making to a huge degree and you can get one of these with £90 off at the moment.

Buy Now from JamGolf for £379

Garmin Approach Z80 Rangefinder

Save £84 on Garmin’s Approach Z80 rangefinder at Scottsdale Golf. One of the cool features here is the television-style screen and once the flag is detected, the 2D hole map will automatically zoom in to show the flag’s position on the green, as well as distances to the front and back. A true premium product.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £495

Callaway Tour S Rangefinder

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.

Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £299

GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder

The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200!

Buy Now from American Golf for £199

GPS Devices

Bushnell Phantom GPS

Available for less than £100, the Bushnell Phantom comes with more than 36,000 courses pre-loaded onto it and provides simple measurements to the front, middle and back of the green. It also comes in several different colours so you choose one to suit you.

Buy Now from JamGolf for £95

SkyCadie SX500 GPS

Given the level of detail, its features and robust design, the SX500 could well be one of the most complete handheld GPS devices ever made. When we tested it we found the it had a hugely impressive level of detail, clarity and several useful features to help optimise strategy and analyse your play post-round.

Buy Now from Click Golf for £369

Garmin Approach G30 GPS

The pocket-sized G30 is preloaded with more than 40,000 courses worldwide and it offers full-colour mapping with a touch-sensitive targeting feature. Right now you can get an amazing £90 off too so do not miss out here.

Buy Now from American Golf for £179.99