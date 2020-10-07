We take a look at some of the best deals on laser rangefinders.

Best Black Friday Golf Rangefinder Deals

Rangefinders have become all the rage over the past few years. They are small, easy to use and incredibly convenient which makes getting the right yardage to the flag, a bunker or a target that much simpler.

Many brands make excellent models and we recommend checking out our best laser rangefinders post if you want to see the best. But they can be quite expensive which puts many people off buying one, which is where this post comes in.

Below we have scoured the internet to find you the best rangefinder deals so that you can pick up a model for a discounted price. That way you will never get caught out on the course again.

Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

Bushnell Tour V5 Laser Rangefinder

Bushnell make some of the best rangefinders in the game and the Tour V5 is a model near the top of the list. In terms of ease of use, it couldn’t be simpler. Just point and shoot – the flag is picked out quickly from the background. The view in the display is crystal clear too. Right now you can get one for £50 off.

Buy Now from JamGolf for £299

Zoom Focus X Rangefinder

A rangefinder with a slightly lower price point than most, you can get an even better deal on the Zoom Focus X with nearly £30 off at the moment. That doesn’t mean you are skimping on performance though as the Focus X is feature packed including Slope mode and the ability to switch from yards to metres.

Buy Now from Click Golf for £179

Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder

A rangefinder I currently use, the Bushnell Hybrid is awesome because it has both laser and GPS capabilities. When they are working concurrently, golfers are notified of the distance to the front and back of the green through the viewfinder as well as the distance to the flag. This helps with decision-making to a huge degree and you can get one of these with £90 off at the moment.

Buy Now from JamGolf for £379

Garmin Approach Z80 Rangefinder

Save £84 on Garmin’s Approach Z80 rangefinder at Scottsdale Golf. One of the cool features here is the television-style screen and once the flag is detected, the 2D hole map will automatically zoom in to show the flag’s position on the green, as well as distances to the front and back. A true premium product.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £495

Callaway Tour S Rangefinder

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages.

Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £299

GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder

The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200!

Buy Now from American Golf for £199