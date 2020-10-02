Take a look at some of the best golf deals on golf watches in this piece.

Best Black Friday Golf Watch Deals

Golf and GPS technology have gone from strength to strength over the past few years with brands investing a lot more time and money into GPS devices, rangefinders and also GPS watches.

Of course given the up-to-date nature of the technology, they can be quite expensive. But at this time of year there are some incredible deals to be had especially on watches that can give you clear distances, look great on and off the golf course, and have a smattering of other features.

Because of this, we have scoured the internet to try and find the best deals on GPS watches.

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch

If you are in the market for a GPS watch then Garmin make some of the best. This S60 is a case in point. It looks fantastic and has over 40,000 courses loaded onto it, you can use it’s drag-and-drop functionality to measure distances, hazards, and move pin positions. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

Buy Now from American Golf for £349

Bushnell Excel GPS Watch

Right now you can save 25% on this Bushnell Excel watch which comes in a very cool Charcoal finish. It comes pre-loaded with over 35,000 courses and it’s able to pick up its course location automatically, without lengthy searches. In addition, users can receive smartphone notifications such as calls, messaging and calendar reminders.

Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £119

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch

Get £60 off on this S10 Approach watch from Garmin. It has all the tech you would want from a GPS watch and also looks fantastic on and off the course too so versatility is a huge plus point here.

Buy Now from JamGolf for £139

Shot Scope V2 GPS Watch (plus Game Tracker)

Available right now with a huge saving of £86, this V2 watch and Tracker automatically tracks your game to discover new strengths, innovative ways to tackle your weaknesses and a wealth of knowledge to update and improve your game.

Buy Now from Golf Gear Direct for £139

Garmin Fenix 5x Golf GPS Watch

An ultra-premium golf watch, this Garmin Fenix design is currently $250 off. It features a full range of golf capabilities to track your game, round after round. It also has multi-sport functionality so it can track every activity from running, to swimming, to skiing. Not only that but it is rugged and water rated to 100 metres.

Buy Now from The Golf Warehouse for $449.94

GolfBuddy Aim W10 Golf GPS Watch

The AIM series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable and that about sums this watch up. The accuracy of the Aim W10 is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages. Right now you can get $100 off too.

Buy Now from The Golf Warehouse for $199.99